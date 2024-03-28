Moringa Tea Market Booms on Caffeine-Free Energy Boost, Reaching US$ 21,456.10 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

A new report by FMI highlights the rising popularity of moringa tea due to its health benefits, high nutrient content, and lack of caffeine. These qualities make moringa tea stand out from other teas and are expected to drive market growth in the coming decade. The report goes beyond trends to analyze market drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It also includes investment analysis and frameworks to help you make informed strategic decisions.

NEWARK, Del., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global moringa tea market size to record a valuation of US$ 8,001.40 million in 2024. Looking ahead to 2034, the current forecast projects a CAGR of 10.40% throughout. Current projections of the moringa tea industry imply a valuation of US$ 21,456.10 million by 2034.

Impelling Causes Bolstering Moringa Tea Demand

Owing to its health benefits, moringa tea is a proliferating trend among other tea beverages on the market, such as the well-known matcha tea. The market niche of moringa tea is evolving due to its appeal to tea lovers and health-conscious consumers. Moringa tea stands out from other tea products due to its high nutritious content and lack of caffeine.

Among the products made from moringa are oil, tea, seeds, and other health-related items. The global moringa tea market is augmenting due to the ease with which raw materials can be obtained and the extensive network of exporters of moringa tea.

Constraining Point Limiting Adoption of Moringa Tea

Since the United States FDA does not monitor moringa, there are issues regarding the safety and purity of the product. It is inhibiting moringa tea market growth since customers prefer regulated products approved by some government organizations before hitting the market.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific propels the moringa tea market expansion, grabbing a substantial market share. The large presence of the moringa tree population and the broad consumption of leaves and pods in Japan, India, and other countries cater to the market growth of moringa tea in Asia Pacific.

The promoters of Ayurveda and alternative medication aid the widespread cultivation of moringa trees in the Asia Pacific. The massive export of moringa tea to Western countries, mainly to feed their enormous populations, ushers the Asia Pacific moringa tea market.

"The moringa product market reflects opportunistic growth due to consumer interest in health-aware and eco-friendly products. The escalating cognizance of prospective health benefits and environmentally safe cultivation culture optimistically induces the moringa tea market growth. " Says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways

The boxes segment in the packing type category to possess a share of 68.8% in 2024.

In the nature category, the organic segment to grab a share of 67.1% in 2024.

The United States moringa tea market reflects expansion between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 9.00%.

moringa tea market reflects expansion between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 9.00%. Germany's moringa tea industry indicates a CAGR of 8.10% through 2034.

moringa tea industry indicates a CAGR of 8.10% through 2034. Through 2034, China's moringa tea market to show escalation at a CAGR of 5.30%.

moringa tea market to show escalation at a CAGR of 5.30%. Between 2024 and 2034, Japan's moringa tea industry to imply growth at a CAGR of 5.20%.

moringa tea industry to imply growth at a CAGR of 5.20%. From 2024 to 2034, the India moringa tea market to equate at a CAGR of 4.20%.

Competitive Landscape

Leading moringa tea manufacturers have introduced new items with enhanced features. Notable moringa tea providers are concentrating on creating novel moringa tea items with improved flavor and taste. The moringa tea vendors are introducing tea made with organically cultivated moringa leaves to meet the growing consumer demand for organic food and beverages.

Latest Developments

NEXE Innovations launched XOMA Superfoods, a new internal brand, in January 2021 , catering to the developing needs of environmentally concerned and health-conscious consumers. With the declaration of a new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, NEXE aspires to spur the quantity of products offered for online and subscription purchases.

, catering to the developing needs of environmentally concerned and health-conscious consumers. With the declaration of a new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, NEXE aspires to spur the quantity of products offered for online and subscription purchases. Premium moringa leaves make Green Provisions' new moringa iced tea, which debuted in May 2020 . It is a high-quality iced tea in a handy bottle pack.

