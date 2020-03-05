More4apps announces a major face-lift

For the past 20 years, More4apps tools have helped users use Excel as an interface for Oracle E-business suite. This has allowed users to save time, increase productivity and improve accuracy by pulling data directly from an existing spreadsheet into Oracle, rather than having to input manually.

The redesigned and improved More4apps EBS Toolbox will provide:

A new look with a standardised approach to appearance and functionality

Streamlined support service and online tools

A pathway for EBS users migrating to ERP Cloud

The decision for the revamp comes after careful consideration for users.

"In undertaking our brand research in 2018, we wanted to understand the gaps between what we believe about our products and how our customers perceive them. We found that our users understood the complexity of our products, but our dated graphics and logos were making the brand appear outdated and basic for those further up the decision-making process," says Derryn Brenan, Marketing Manager of More4apps.

Brenan added that the face-lift will better reflect More4apps' proven position as a leader in data ingestion technology.

"Organizations using Oracle have invested millions of dollars into their system. However, the largest frustration with Oracle is data maintenance and updates. The inbuilt data uploading forms are cumbersome and require manual data entry, causing significant bottlenecks within most organizations," says Brenan.

As a result, IT experts are left with three options which include prioritize tasks, or outsource data entry work, or investigate cost-effective technology solutions.

Following its revamp, More4apps is well positioned to lead the way in providing cost-effective solutions for Oracle ERP users.

About More4apps

Established in 2000, More4apps was formed by a group of Oracle consultants in Hamilton, New Zealand. As a specialist software provider for both end-users and developers, the core purpose of More4apps products is to allow Oracle e-Business Suite users to save time and money by using Excel as an interface for Oracle's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

More4apps currently serves more than 30,000 Oracle users in nearly 400 organizations in over 38 countries.

