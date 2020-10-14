More than one third of British employees are less motivated at work than before the pandemic

Morneau Shepell's Mental Health Index™ rises slightly in September

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morneau Shepell, a leading provider of total wellbeing, mental health and digital mental health services, today released its monthly Mental Health Index™ report, making September the sixth consecutive month of negative mental health scores. The Mental Health Index™ for September is -12.0, which measures a decline in mental health from the pre-2020 benchmark of 75, and a slight improvement from -13.3 in August. Compared to the previous month, the only decline of any sub-score is in financial risk with a decline of 0.5 points, while depression, anxiety, optimism, isolation, psychological health and financial risk all improved slightly.

The decline in British employees' productivity aligns with other data in the latest Index that shows respondents struggling with motivation issues. One third of employees (33 per cent) indicate that they find it more difficult to concentrate on work than before the pandemic, 40 per cent feel more mentally and/or physically exhausted at the end of the work day, and 38 per cent say they find it more difficult to feel motivated to do work than before the outbreak six months ago.

Throughout the United Kingdom, all regions experienced improvements in mental health scores this month compared to August. The latest report continues to show that parents, younger individuals, those with lower household incomes and those who identify as female or other have lower mental health scores.

The Mental Health Index™ also tracks sub-scores against the benchmark, measuring optimism (-16.6), anxiety (-14.1), depression (-13.8), work productivity (-11.0), isolation (-10.2), general psychological health (-3.9) and financial risk (4.7). All sub-score areas experienced small improvements compared to the previous month, with the exception of financial risk, which declined slightly from 5.2 last month.

"While the Mental Health Index™ for Britons rose slightly in September, September still marks the sixth consecutive month of distressed mental health among British employees," said Philip Mullen, managing director, U.K. and Europe. "Poor mental health can significantly impact work productivity, and we're starting to see early signs of fatigue and burnout among British employees. Employers should recognize the connection between mental health and work productivity and seek out ways to support employee mental health over the long term."

Delaying self care could have long-term effects

While the need to manage general physical health to minimize the virus' impact continues to be a priority, more than one quarter (26 per cent) of respondents indicate that the pandemic has made them less likely to participate in health care for physical needs (e.g., annual physicals, regular dental exams, routine blood checks) compared to six months ago. Also, even with the rising mental health needs, nearly one quarter (22 per cent) say that they are less willing to partake in mental health care than before the pandemic.

While financial risk also ranked as a top concern of British employees, September marks the second month in a row in a decline in emergency savings, following four months of savings increases. A consistent and substantial difference in mental health exists between those with emergency savings (-7.0) when compared to those without (-27.0), with the latter faring significantly worse.

Considerations for employers

One of the constant themes throughout the Mental Health Index™ reports continues to be the strong role that employers play in supporting their employees' mental health, particularly during times of uncertainty and disruption. Employees who indicate that their employers support mental health well have better mental health scores than those who say that their employers poorly or inconsistently support their mental health needs.

"As the pandemic continues, people are experiencing mental strains that no one anticipated six months ago. The impact of this strain cannot be ignored. We are seeing everything from an increase in suicidal thoughts, reduced motivation at work, to reluctance to seek health care. All of this has long-term implications," said Paula Allen, senior vice president of research, analytics and innovation. "The good news is that we have seen that the support provided by employers makes a big difference in managing these risks, and employees value that support."

As organizations focus on managing through the pandemic, managers and leaders should consider taking some of the following actions to better help their employees:

Talk frequently about mental health – Communicate about mental health often and recognize that the pandemic has increased the level of mental health risk for all people.

– Communicate about mental health often and recognize that the pandemic has increased the level of mental health risk for all people. Promote mental health resources – These resources include employee assistance programs, and digital resources such as internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy, which helps build the skills necessary for coping with challenging times when anxiety is high.

– These resources include employee assistance programs, and digital resources such as internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy, which helps build the skills necessary for coping with challenging times when anxiety is high. Train managers to identify early warning signs – Train or educate managers on the need for increased recognition during difficult times; the need for reasonable flexibility with respect to how work is done; and how to recognize and respond to signs of burnout.

– Train or educate managers on the need for increased recognition during difficult times; the need for reasonable flexibility with respect to how work is done; and how to recognize and respond to signs of burnout. Invest in employee financial wellbeing – Provide financial wellbeing resources that provide education and encourage emergency savings, given its strong impact on mental health.

– Provide financial wellbeing resources that provide education and encourage emergency savings, given its strong impact on mental health. Pay special attention to those most at risk – Focus additional attention on groups that are most at risk, including parents, younger employees, lower income employees, non-White employees and those who identify as female or other.

– Focus additional attention on groups that are most at risk, including parents, younger employees, lower income employees, non-White employees and those who identify as female or other. Be consistent – Ensure that your organization is consistent in your efforts to support mental health among employees as inconsistent action erodes the benefits you may have realized prior to or early on in the pandemic.

The full British report can be found at https://www.morneaushepell.com/permafiles/93051/mental-health-index-report-united-kingdom-september-2020.pdf.

