More Than Half Of U.S. Millennials Surveyed Have Missed A Life Moment Because They Were Trying To Capture It On Social Media, Kahlúa Study Finds

The Zero Likes Given exhibition by Kahlúa, hosted by actress Jackie Cruz, is an effort calling on people to take a break from the pressures of their like count, liberating them by encouraging everyone to enjoy life in the moment – and take social media likes a little less seriously.

Like it or not, we're in the age of the double-tap. A study1 commissioned by Kahlúa also found:

Over 90 percent of surveyed U.S. millennials on social media say it's important to live in the moment, while more than half have missed an important moment because they were trying to capture it on social media.

say it is important to them that their photos get likes. More than a third (34%) check for likes a minute or less after posting.

Even more surprising, one third of the millennials on surveyed say they would miss social media more than they would miss sex, if stranded alone on an island.

"I enjoy posting photos that I find interesting, but I don't obsess over my social media numbers – I'd prefer to sip an espresso martini with my friends than to continuously check my like count any day," said 'Orange is the New Black' actress, Jackie Cruz. "That's why Kahlúa and I created the Zero Likes Given exhibition, people need to take likes, and themselves less seriously. With the intensity of social media nowadays, it's a refreshing reminder to live in the moment and to have some fun."

According to Giancarlo Martins, Kahlúa Global Communications Lead, "Life has become too serious, with social media showing an artificially perfect view of life. Even coffee and cocktails are now required to be picture-perfect! Kahlúa embodies the fun side of coffee, so we're taking likes less seriously in the spirit of our own brand and providing a call to action for everyone out there to do the same – we want consumers to enjoy hanging out with friends more than they enjoy garnering likes."

To celebrate zero liked images on social media, Kahlúa created the #BottomNine website so consumers from all over the globe can also join in on the action. This #BottomNine tool allows people to login with their Instagram account and generate their nine least liked images on Instagram so consumers can reminisce about these forgotten gems. You can create your own #BottomNine by visiting www.bottomnine.co.

To celebrate the beauty of "unliked" images, the Zero Likes Given exhibition by Kahlúa will pop up in New York City. Inside the gallery, dozens of Instagram gems – originally posted from consumers all over the world and consisting entirely of zero-liked photography – will be on display. One highlight… the oldest zero-liked Instagram image, which was posted in 2010, a day after Instagram first launched.

About Kahlúa

Kahlúa, the Mexican coffee liqueur, made with 100% Arabica coffee beans. Our story began in 1936 in Mexico with one big passion – coffee. The unique and intense flavor of our coffee liqueur is rooted in our Mexican heritage and achieved by only using the finest quality coffee beans out there – the Arabica Coffee bean. Grown on a 1.25 – 1.55 miles altitude, the coffee used in the making of Kahlúa is associated with a rich intense flavor and high quality. Since the 80's Kahlúa has been the world's leading coffee liqueur and withholds its position due to its unique, characteristic taste profile in combination with the increased global consumer demand for versatile coffee cocktails. Used in some of our most iconic – and trending cocktails, such as the Espresso Martini (currently the No 4th most trending cocktail according to Difford's Guide), Kahlúa is enjoyed by consumers worldwide in a wide range of sweet and refreshing coffee cocktails.

About The Absolut Company

The Absolut Company has the worldwide responsibility for the production, innovation and strategic marketing of Absolut Vodka, Malibu, Kahlúa and Our/Vodka. Absolut Vodka is one of the world's largest spirits brand. Every bottle of Absolut Vodka comes from one source, Åhus in southern Sweden. Malibu is the number one rum-based coconut spirit in the world, sold in more than 150 countries. Kahlúa coffee liqueur is the world leader in its category. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden. Chairman and CEO is Anna Malmhake. The Absolut Company is a part of Pernod Ricard, which holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector.

Wakefield Research

1 The survey, commissioned by Kahlúa was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. millennials, using social media, between June 25 and July 2, 2019, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotes have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. millennial population, using social media.

