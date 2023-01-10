More than 50 Million Users in the US Alone, Makes Fantasy Sports a Booming Business, FIFA World Cup Added Million More Users Globally, The Revenue from Fantasy Sports to Grow 2X in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

Chicago, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the fantasy sports market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.19% during 2022-2028. Changes across sporting formats, frequent tournaments and booming sports players' popularity are some of the factors driving the market in recent years. The fantasy sports business has transformed significantly from a season-long game to a daily service provider. Growth in the count of worldwide sports events, an increasing number of internet users, fantasy sports platform development, a rise in female participation, and AR & VR-enabled fantasy sports are the growing trends in the fantasy sports market.

Fantasy Sports Market

Major vendors such as FanDuel and DraftKings have together spent more than $500 million on TV commercials during the start of the NFL season. This is another way of garnering user attention during the peak sporting season since avid followers tend to remain focused on the sports streaming platforms across diverse sources. This provides vendors with a lucrative opportunity to highlight their branding via commercials, thereby targeting various users across countries. Marketers and media entities, too, are eyeing the fantasy sports business intending to maximize their revenues. Since most fantasy sports players are in the 18–34 age group, this tends to highlight that college students opt for online modes for viewing live games and sports. This further creates immense opportunities for advertisers and marketers to brand and advertise their merchandise.

North America is a key region for the global fantasy sports market owing to the high popularity of various sports in the region. Ever since the inception of fantasy sports in the region, several vendors, such as ESPN, Yahoo, FanDuel, and DraftKings, have developed their wide range of fantasy sports offerings. The region is home to more than 60 million fantasy sports players today. It is highly promising for the vendors to target as the demand for fantasy sports contests remains at an all-time high in the US and Canada. The US holds the key to the North American region's growth in the fantasy sports business. The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association (FSTA) is the only association looking after the interests of fantasy sports vendors catering to the region.

Fantasy Sports Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 12.87 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 6.45 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 12.19 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Sports, Gender, Platform, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Netherlands, Poland, Australia, India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, the UAE, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia Market Dynamics Influence of Social Media on the Fantasy Sports Market

Capitalizing OTT Platform

Rise in Partnerships in Fantasy Sports Market

Increasing Popularity Among Millennial & Gen Z Population Key Prominent Vendors CBS Corporation, DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, ESPN, Ballr, BalleBaazi, Boom Fantasy, Binoba11, Daily Fantasy Cricket, DraftStars, DraftTeam Fantasy Sports, Dream11, Eksab, FanFight, FanMojo, FantasyDraft, Fantrax, HalaPlay, My11Circle, MoneyBall, MyTeam11, PlayON, Sportito, 11Wickets, NFL (National Football League), Gameskraft, PlayerzPot, and RotoBash Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3641

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Increasing Partnerships in Fantasy Sports Market

In an industry where fans hold the key to growth, fantasy sports vendors are often questioned about their credibility to remain available almost everywhere. This is not possible only by their product platforms or the apps developed by their tech teams. Thus, strategic partnerships across the entire business functional chain are key to growing ahead in a tough and competitive market. For instance, a partnership with a professional league or an organizing board for some sport can often reflect added publicity and promotion. With the growing viewership across regions, vendors must remain relevant for sports fans viewing the game across a wide range of platforms today. Since there is a huge scope for viewing a sport across diverse platforms, the strategy to cater to such audiences via marketing efforts needs similar upgradation. Vendors can eye similar crucial strategic partnerships to gain a hold over the existing sporting tournaments and ensure that their voices reach out to the best possible fan base interested in participating in DFS or other fantasy sports. Thus, one can expect this strategic option to be important for vendors across the fantasy sports market. Vendors can target similar important strategic alliances to take control of the current sporting competitions and guarantee that their messages are heard by as many fans as possible who are interested in DFS or other types of fantasy sports. Therefore, one can anticipate that this tactical choice will be crucial for vendors across the fantasy sports market.

About the Report

"Glance through the global fantasy sports market report of more than 259 pages comprising 95 tables and 93 exhibits to develop a deep understanding of the market."

The fantasy sports market is provided for the forecast years 2023 to 2028 and a base year of 2022. The market is segmented by sport, gender, platform, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the global fantasy sports market to enable customers to analyze the industry thoroughly.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Company Profiles

CBS Corporation

DraftKings

FanDuel

Yahoo

ESPN

Ballr

BalleBaazi

Boom Fantasy

Binoba11

Daily Fantasy Cricket

DraftStars

DraftTeam Fantasy Sports

Dream11

Eksab

FanFight

FanMojo

FantasyDraft

Fantrax

HalaPlay

My11Circle

MoneyBall

MyTeam11

PlayON

Sportito

11Wickets

NFL (National Football League)

Gameskraft

PlayerzPot

RotoBash

Market Segmentation

Sport

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Hockey

Fantasy Golf

Fantasy Cricket

Other Fantasy Sports

Gender

Male

Female

Platform

Application

Website

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Nordic



Netherlands



Poland

APAC

Australia



India



China



South Korea



Indonesia



Japan



Malaysia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



The UAE



Turkey



Saudi Arabia

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:

E-learning Market - The global e-learning market is estimated to reach USD 475.60 billion by 2027. The global e-learning market is estimated to reach USD 475.60 billion by 2027. The US, China, and India are among the biggest Edtech markets. With the rise of artificial intelligence and digitization, the online education business is undergoing a digital revolution and is expected to witness a boom in demand. The digital ecosystem has tremendously impacted the education industry by providing better access to advanced resources, enhancing feedback between instructors and students, and revamping traditional teaching methods. Industry players are expanding the company's horizons to capture the market through mergers and acquisitions.

Educational Toys Market - The global educational toys market is expected to reach USD 31.62 billion by 2026. The learning toys market is witnessing an increase due to the influence of digital consumerism on the sale of learning toys. Vendors are accepting e-commerce distribution channels to boost the profit of the market. Amazon, eBay, Tmall, and JD are some of the most prominent vendors in the online retail segment. With the rising awareness about toy safety, the authorities introduce new regulations to ensure that the materials are safe for the end-users. Educational games that improve cognitive skills are expected to grow fastest, with a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period.

Board Games Market - The global board games market will reach USD 30 billion by 2026. The increase in disposable incomes has been one of the major factors influencing the sale of board games in the APAC region. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, along with Malaysia and Indonesia, are expected to witness decent growth in demand due to improved living standards.

Esports Market - The global esports market will reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 16% over the forecast period. The global industry growth is projected to increase with increasing viewership, centralization of teams, and the continuous adoption of traditional franchise-style leagues. The esports market has shown tremendous growth in terms of revenue and viewership in the last few years. In 2019, out of the total esports revenue of USD 1.1 billion, sponsorships contributed USD 667 million in revenue, which was the highest. With player wages rising, introducing new sponsors and sponsorship sectors is critical for the future commercial success of electronic sports. Although it's still in its infancy stage and has an irregular events season structure, sponsorship provides a streaming platform for brands to create events and become rights holders.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS

4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SPORT

4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER

4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

7.2 MARKET DYNAMICS: KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS, AND RESTRAINTS

7.2.1 MARKET TRENDS

7.2.2 MARKET DRIVERS

7.2.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

7.3 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

7.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

7.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.6 ABOUT THE REPORT

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 GAMING INDUSTRY - MAJOR TRENDS IN 2022

8.2 FANTASY SPORTS MARKET

8.3 DEMOGRAPHICS OF THE FANTASY SPORTS MARKET

8.4 VALUE CHAIN

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 GROWTH IN COUNT OF GLOBAL SPORTS EVENTS

9.2 INCREASING NUMBER OF INTERNET USERS

9.3 FANTASY SPORTS PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT

9.4 RISE IN FEMALE PARTICIPATION

9.5 AR-&-VR-ENABLED FANTASY SPORTS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 INFLUENCE OF SOCIAL MEDIA ON THE FANTASY SPORTS MARKET

10.2 CAPITALIZING OTT PLATFORM

10.3 RISE IN PARTNERSHIPS IN THE FANTASY SPORTS MARKET

10.4 INCREASING POPULARITY AMONG MILLENNIAL & GEN Z POPULATION

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS ACROSS REGIONS

11.2 GROWTH IN TECHNICALITIES HAMPERING GROWTH

11.3 STRINGENT REGULATIONS AGAINST BETTING

11.4 RISK OF FRAUD & PRIVACY ISSUES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 SPORT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 FANTASY FOOTBALL

13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 FANTASY SOCCER

13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 FANTASY BASKETBALL

13.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.6 FANTASY BASEBALL

13.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.7 FANTASY HOCKEY

13.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.7.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.8 FANTASY GOLF

13.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.8.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.9 FANTASY CRICKET

13.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.9.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.10 OTHER FANTASY SPORTS

13.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.10.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 GENDER

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 MALE

14.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 FEMALE

14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 PLATFORM

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 APPLICATION

15.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 WEBSITE

15.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 GEOGRAPHY

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

17 NORTH AMERICA

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3 SPORT

17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4 GENDER

17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5 PLATFORM

17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6 KEY COUNTRIES

17.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 EUROPE

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 SPORT

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 GENDER

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 PLATFORM

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 KEY COUNTRIES

18.6.1 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.2 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.6 NORDIC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.7 NETHERLANDS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.8 POLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 APAC

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 SPORT

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 GENDER

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 PLATFORM

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 KEY COUNTRIES

19.6.1 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.3 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.5 INDONESIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.6 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.7 MALAYSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.8 SINGAPORE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 LATIN AMERICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 SPORT

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 GENDER

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 PLATFORM

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 KEY COUNTRIES

20.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 SPORT

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 GENDER

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 PLATFORM

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 KEY COUNTRIES

21.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6.2 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6.3 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6.4 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

23.1 CBS CORPORATION

23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

23.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

23.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

23.2 DRAFTKINGS

23.3 FANDUEL

23.4 YAHOO

23.5 ESPN

24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

24.1 BALLR

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.2 BALLEBAAZI

24.3 BOOM FANTASY

24.4 BINOBA11

24.5 DAILY FANTASY CRICKET

24.6 DRAFTSTARS

24.7 DRAFTTEAM FANTASY SPORTS

24.8 DREAM11

24.9 EKSAB

24.10 FANFIGHT

24.11 FANMOJO

24.12 FANTASYDRAFT

24.13 FANTRAX

24.14 HALAPLAY

24.15 MY11CIRCLE

24.16 MONEYBALL

24.17 MYTEAM11

24.18 PLAYON

24.19 SPORTITO

24.20 11WICKETS

24.21 NFL (NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE)

24.22 GAMESKRAFT

24.23 PLAYERZPOT

24.24 ROTOBASH

25 REPORT SUMMARY

25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

26.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.2 NORTH AMERICA

26.2.1 SPORT

26.2.2 GENDER

26.2.3 PLATFORM

26.3 EUROPE

26.3.1 SPORT

26.3.2 GENDER

26.3.3 PLATFORM

26.4 APAC

26.4.1 SPORT

26.4.2 GENDER

26.4.3 PLATFORM

26.5 LATIN AMERICA

26.5.1 SPORT

26.5.2 GENDER

26.5.3 PLATFORM

26.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

26.6.1 SPORT

26.6.2 GENDER

26.6.3 PLATFORM

26.7 SPORT

26.7.1 FANTASY FOOTBALL

26.7.2 FANTASY SOCCER

26.7.3 FANTASY BASKETBALL

26.7.4 FANTASY BASEBALL

26.7.5 FANTASY HOCKEY

26.7.6 FANTASY GOLF

26.7.7 FANTASY CRICKET

26.7.8 OTHER FANTASY SPORTS

26.8 GENDER

26.8.1 MALE

26.8.2 FEMALE

26.9 PLATFORM

26.9.1 APPLICATION

26.9.2 WEBSITE

27 APPENDIX

27.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980613/Fantasy_Sports_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence