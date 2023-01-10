More than 50 Million Users in the US Alone, Makes Fantasy Sports a Booming Business, FIFA World Cup Added Million More Users Globally, The Revenue from Fantasy Sports to Grow 2X in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

10 Jan, 2023, 17:00 GMT
Chicago, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the fantasy sports market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.19% during 2022-2028. Changes across sporting formats, frequent tournaments and booming sports players' popularity are some of the factors driving the market in recent years. The fantasy sports business has transformed significantly from a season-long game to a daily service provider. Growth in the count of worldwide sports events, an increasing number of internet users, fantasy sports platform development, a rise in female participation, and AR & VR-enabled fantasy sports are the growing trends in the fantasy sports market.
Major vendors such as FanDuel and DraftKings have together spent more than $500 million on TV commercials during the start of the NFL season. This is another way of garnering user attention during the peak sporting season since avid followers tend to remain focused on the sports streaming platforms across diverse sources. This provides vendors with a lucrative opportunity to highlight their branding via commercials, thereby targeting various users across countries. Marketers and media entities, too, are eyeing the fantasy sports business intending to maximize their revenues. Since most fantasy sports players are in the 18–34 age group, this tends to highlight that college students opt for online modes for viewing live games and sports. This further creates immense opportunities for advertisers and marketers to brand and advertise their merchandise.
North America is a key region for the global fantasy sports market owing to the high popularity of various sports in the region. Ever since the inception of fantasy sports in the region, several vendors, such as ESPN, Yahoo, FanDuel, and DraftKings, have developed their wide range of fantasy sports offerings. The region is home to more than 60 million fantasy sports players today. It is highly promising for the vendors to target as the demand for fantasy sports contests remains at an all-time high in the US and Canada. The US holds the key to the North American region's growth in the fantasy sports business. The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association (FSTA) is the only association looking after the interests of fantasy sports vendors catering to the region.
Fantasy Sports Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 12.87 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 6.45 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
12.19 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Sports, Gender, Platform, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Netherlands, Poland, Australia, India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, the UAE, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
Key Prominent Vendors
|
CBS Corporation, DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, ESPN, Ballr, BalleBaazi, Boom Fantasy, Binoba11, Daily Fantasy Cricket, DraftStars, DraftTeam Fantasy Sports, Dream11, Eksab, FanFight, FanMojo, FantasyDraft, Fantrax, HalaPlay, My11Circle, MoneyBall, MyTeam11, PlayON, Sportito, 11Wickets, NFL (National Football League), Gameskraft, PlayerzPot, and RotoBash
|
Customization Request
|
Increasing Partnerships in Fantasy Sports Market
In an industry where fans hold the key to growth, fantasy sports vendors are often questioned about their credibility to remain available almost everywhere. This is not possible only by their product platforms or the apps developed by their tech teams. Thus, strategic partnerships across the entire business functional chain are key to growing ahead in a tough and competitive market. For instance, a partnership with a professional league or an organizing board for some sport can often reflect added publicity and promotion. With the growing viewership across regions, vendors must remain relevant for sports fans viewing the game across a wide range of platforms today. Since there is a huge scope for viewing a sport across diverse platforms, the strategy to cater to such audiences via marketing efforts needs similar upgradation. Vendors can eye similar crucial strategic partnerships to gain a hold over the existing sporting tournaments and ensure that their voices reach out to the best possible fan base interested in participating in DFS or other fantasy sports. Thus, one can expect this strategic option to be important for vendors across the fantasy sports market. Vendors can target similar important strategic alliances to take control of the current sporting competitions and guarantee that their messages are heard by as many fans as possible who are interested in DFS or other types of fantasy sports. Therefore, one can anticipate that this tactical choice will be crucial for vendors across the fantasy sports market.
About the Report
"Glance through the global fantasy sports market report of more than 259 pages comprising 95 tables and 93 exhibits to develop a deep understanding of the market."
The fantasy sports market is provided for the forecast years 2023 to 2028 and a base year of 2022. The market is segmented by sport, gender, platform, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the global fantasy sports market to enable customers to analyze the industry thoroughly.
Key Company Profiles
- CBS Corporation
- DraftKings
- FanDuel
- Yahoo
- ESPN
- Ballr
- BalleBaazi
- Boom Fantasy
- Binoba11
- Daily Fantasy Cricket
- DraftStars
- DraftTeam Fantasy Sports
- Dream11
- Eksab
- FanFight
- FanMojo
- FantasyDraft
- Fantrax
- HalaPlay
- My11Circle
- MoneyBall
- MyTeam11
- PlayON
- Sportito
- 11Wickets
- NFL (National Football League)
- Gameskraft
- PlayerzPot
- RotoBash
Market Segmentation
Sport
- Fantasy Football
- Fantasy Soccer
- Fantasy Basketball
- Fantasy Baseball
- Fantasy Hockey
- Fantasy Golf
- Fantasy Cricket
- Other Fantasy Sports
Gender
- Male
- Female
Platform
- Application
- Website
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic
- Netherlands
- Poland
- APAC
- Australia
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- The UAE
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SPORT
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
7.2 MARKET DYNAMICS: KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS, AND RESTRAINTS
7.2.1 MARKET TRENDS
7.2.2 MARKET DRIVERS
7.2.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS
7.3 SEGMENT ANALYSIS
7.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
7.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.6 ABOUT THE REPORT
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 GAMING INDUSTRY - MAJOR TRENDS IN 2022
8.2 FANTASY SPORTS MARKET
8.3 DEMOGRAPHICS OF THE FANTASY SPORTS MARKET
8.4 VALUE CHAIN
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 GROWTH IN COUNT OF GLOBAL SPORTS EVENTS
9.2 INCREASING NUMBER OF INTERNET USERS
9.3 FANTASY SPORTS PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT
9.4 RISE IN FEMALE PARTICIPATION
9.5 AR-&-VR-ENABLED FANTASY SPORTS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 INFLUENCE OF SOCIAL MEDIA ON THE FANTASY SPORTS MARKET
10.2 CAPITALIZING OTT PLATFORM
10.3 RISE IN PARTNERSHIPS IN THE FANTASY SPORTS MARKET
10.4 INCREASING POPULARITY AMONG MILLENNIAL & GEN Z POPULATION
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS ACROSS REGIONS
11.2 GROWTH IN TECHNICALITIES HAMPERING GROWTH
11.3 STRINGENT REGULATIONS AGAINST BETTING
11.4 RISK OF FRAUD & PRIVACY ISSUES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 SPORT
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 FANTASY FOOTBALL
13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 FANTASY SOCCER
13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 FANTASY BASKETBALL
13.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.6 FANTASY BASEBALL
13.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.7 FANTASY HOCKEY
13.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.7.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.8 FANTASY GOLF
13.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.8.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.9 FANTASY CRICKET
13.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.9.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.10 OTHER FANTASY SPORTS
13.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.10.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 GENDER
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 MALE
14.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 FEMALE
14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 PLATFORM
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 APPLICATION
15.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 WEBSITE
15.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
17 NORTH AMERICA
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 SPORT
17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 GENDER
17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 PLATFORM
17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6 KEY COUNTRIES
17.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 EUROPE
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 SPORT
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 GENDER
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 PLATFORM
18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6.1 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.2 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.6 NORDIC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.7 NETHERLANDS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.8 POLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 APAC
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 SPORT
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 GENDER
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 PLATFORM
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6.1 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.3 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.5 INDONESIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.6 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.7 MALAYSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.8 SINGAPORE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 LATIN AMERICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 SPORT
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 GENDER
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 PLATFORM
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 SPORT
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 GENDER
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 PLATFORM
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 KEY COUNTRIES
21.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.2 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.3 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.4 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
23.1 CBS CORPORATION
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
23.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
23.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
23.2 DRAFTKINGS
23.3 FANDUEL
23.4 YAHOO
23.5 ESPN
24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
24.1 BALLR
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.2 BALLEBAAZI
24.3 BOOM FANTASY
24.4 BINOBA11
24.5 DAILY FANTASY CRICKET
24.6 DRAFTSTARS
24.7 DRAFTTEAM FANTASY SPORTS
24.8 DREAM11
24.9 EKSAB
24.10 FANFIGHT
24.11 FANMOJO
24.12 FANTASYDRAFT
24.13 FANTRAX
24.14 HALAPLAY
24.15 MY11CIRCLE
24.16 MONEYBALL
24.17 MYTEAM11
24.18 PLAYON
24.19 SPORTITO
24.20 11WICKETS
24.21 NFL (NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE)
24.22 GAMESKRAFT
24.23 PLAYERZPOT
24.24 ROTOBASH
25 REPORT SUMMARY
25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
26.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.2 NORTH AMERICA
26.2.1 SPORT
26.2.2 GENDER
26.2.3 PLATFORM
26.3 EUROPE
26.3.1 SPORT
26.3.2 GENDER
26.3.3 PLATFORM
26.4 APAC
26.4.1 SPORT
26.4.2 GENDER
26.4.3 PLATFORM
26.5 LATIN AMERICA
26.5.1 SPORT
26.5.2 GENDER
26.5.3 PLATFORM
26.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
26.6.1 SPORT
26.6.2 GENDER
26.6.3 PLATFORM
26.7 SPORT
26.7.1 FANTASY FOOTBALL
26.7.2 FANTASY SOCCER
26.7.3 FANTASY BASKETBALL
26.7.4 FANTASY BASEBALL
26.7.5 FANTASY HOCKEY
26.7.6 FANTASY GOLF
26.7.7 FANTASY CRICKET
26.7.8 OTHER FANTASY SPORTS
26.8 GENDER
26.8.1 MALE
26.8.2 FEMALE
26.9 PLATFORM
26.9.1 APPLICATION
26.9.2 WEBSITE
27 APPENDIX
27.1 ABBREVIATIONS
Share this article