More MSO, Organization Support For Virtual SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®

Liberty Global, Midco, Millicom, Rogers, Shaw, NCTC Step Up to Sponsor Landmark All-Digital Event

EXTON, Pennsylvania, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® Virtual Experience less than a month away, an international cast of cable MSOs and organizations has put forth sponsorship dollars to ensure the all-digital event reaches the widest possible audience.

Liberty Global in Europe, Midco in the United States, Millicom in Latin America, and Rogers and Shaw in Canada, as well as the National Cable Television Cooperative all have become attendee registration sponsors of the Oct. 12-15 event. Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications and the SCTE Foundation previously had committed sponsorship dollars to make Cable-Tec Expo Virtual Experience free for all attendees.

The virtual format will enable hundreds of thousands of cable professionals as well as technologists, students and other audiences worldwide to take part in the industry's signature event from their homes and offices. Highlights include an opening demonstration of breakthrough technology; 40 Fall Technical Forum workshops featuring 119 presentations; and visionary remarks by many of the industry's most senior executives, including Michael Powell, president and CEO, NCTA – the Internet & Television Association; Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO, Charter Communications; Dave Watson, president and CEO, Comcast Cable; and Mike Fries, CEO and vice chairman, Liberty Global.

"While we'll all miss the collaborative spirit and camaraderie of a live event, Cable-Tec Expo Virtual Experience represents two tremendous opportunities: to share rich educational content with a worldwide audience, and to demonstrate the value of Expo to new potential attendees," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. "We're grateful to all of our sponsors for the roles they are playing in making this historic 2020 version of Expo possible, and we look forward to being on-site again when Cable-Tec Expo returns to Atlanta Oct. 11-14, 2021."

Visionary insights, technical innovation and shared learning remain the cornerstones of the annual event, which this year asks attendees to "Imagine the Possibilities" for the future of connectivity. In addition to the Fall Technical Forum and the Opening General Session, Cable-Tec Expo Virtual Experience will feature a Learning & Development Experience, future-focused presentations in the Imagine Zone, an interactive Exhibitor Gallery, the annual SCTE•ISBE awards celebration, and more. Expo 2020 is co-chaired by Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations for Comcast, and Tom Monaghan, senior vice president, field operations for Charter Communications.

