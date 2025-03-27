More flexibility, more green power: The new Sungrow SBS050 battery is now available in Europe

Sungrow introduces the SBS050 residential battery system to European markets, reinforcing its commitment to providing clean, efficient, and affordable energy solutions.

Designed for flexibility and ease of installation, the SBS050 provides a highly efficient solution for diverse home energy needs.

Equipped with high-quality LFP cells, IP55 dust and water resistance and C5 corrosion protection, the SBS050 holds 11 advanced safety features and six international certifications, upholding Sungrow's reputation for reliability and safety.

LONDON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leader in clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce the commercial availability of its new SBS050 residential battery system for European markets. This latest innovation underscores Sungrow's commitment to delivering cutting-edge energy solutions tailored to the evolving needs of European households, ensuring access to clean, efficient, and affordable energy.

Compact and Capable

Sungrow SBS050 Battery Available in Europe

Designed with flexibility, reliability, and ease of installation in mind, the SBS050, 5 ΚWh battery system offers homeowners an advanced energy storage solution that enhances energy independence and maximizes the benefits of solar power. Its modular design allows the connection of up to 4 units, for a total capacity of up to 20.48kWh. The battery, paired with Sungrow's SHRS V11 and V13 hybrid inverter series, helps households to maximize PV self-consumption and ensures uninterrupted energy supply with a seamless 10ms switch to battery power during grid outages. Additionally, the SBS050 integrates efficiently with diesel generators, offering enhanced flexibility and reliability for diverse home energy needs. With energy costs and grid stability being key concerns across Europe, the SBS050 provides an optimal way for households to store and utilize solar energy efficiently, reducing reliance on the grid while optimizing energy consumption.

"Sungrow continuously invests in research and development to create solutions that align with the unique energy needs of each market," said Mrs. Meng Yang, Vice President of Sungrow Europe, responsible for Distribution. "The launch of the SBS050 in Europe demonstrates our commitment to empowering homeowners with innovative, safe, and high-performance energy storage solutions that support a sustainable future."

The SBS050 has been designed to meet the highest standards of quality and safety, ensuring durability and long-term reliability. Its design allows for seamless integration with existing photovoltaic (PV) systems, while its compact structure (only 182mm depth) ensures easy installation, making it a perfect choice for both new and existing solar users.

"In the UK and Ireland, where residential solar adoption is growing, the SBS050 provides an excellent solution for homeowners looking for a flexible and efficient energy storage option." Richard Collins, Distribution Manager of Sungrow UK, highlighted: "The SBS050 represents a game-changing storage solution for our markets, offering unparalleled flexibility and ease of installation. Homeowners can now benefit from a robust and reliable battery system that aligns with Sungrow's established reputation for quality, efficiency, and safety."

Certified Safety and Durability

Sungrow is already well known on the quality and safety features that its energy storage systems provide in residential, commercial & industrial and utility scale. Despite being the smallest battery in the company's range, the SBS050 retains the same characteristics, ensuring robust protection with high-quality LFP cells for long-term reliability. Equipped with 10 sensors for 24/7 monitoring, it provides real-time performance insights. Built for durability, it features IP55 dust and water resistance, C5 corrosion protection, and 11 safety mechanisms, including temperature regulation and overcurrent protection. Rigorously tested for extreme conditions, it holds six international certifications (including IEC 62477, IEC 62619, and IEC 62040), ensuring compliance with global standards. Additionally, integration with the iSolarCloud App allows users to monitor energy generation, storage, and consumption in real-time, enhancing transparency and efficient energy management.

The SBS050 residential battery system is now commercially available across Europe through Sungrow's extensive network of distributors and partners. Homeowners looking to enhance their solar systems with cutting-edge storage technology can now benefit from Sungrow's expertise in delivering reliable and efficient energy solutions.

For more information about the SBS050 and Sungrow's full range of renewable energy solutions, visit: https://uk.sungrowpower.com/productDetail/4344

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650705/Sungrow_SBS050_Battery.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg