Moon Surgical's Maestro System powered by NVIDIA Holoscan paves the way to next-generation laparoscopy, with over 200 patients treated

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Surgical's Maestro, with embarked NVIDIA Holoscan, delivers surgeon autonomy in the first commercial use.

Moon Surgical today announced that over 200 patients have been successfully treated with its Maestro System, powered by NVIDIA Holoscan, which delivers surgeon autonomy in its first commercial use in various surgical interventions.

The Maestro System is used in laparoscopy, where surgeons operate through small incisions with an internal camera and instruments. The System is powered by NVIDIA Holoscan, a powerful edge computing platform that allows real-time algorithms based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be deployed in the operating room for immediate benefits during surgery.

In late 2021, Moon Surgical earned a spot in NVIDIA's Inception Program, designed to accelerate startup growth by providing access to advanced technical resources and pioneering technology. One such technology was the NVIDIA Holoscan, NVIDIA's inaugural platform dedicated to medical technology, which the Moon Surgical team provided input on during development. Moon Surgical has now integrated Holoscan into its commercial Maestro System to enable its first computer vision-based capability, the ScoPilot™.

Maestro's ScoPilot provides autonomy for the surgeon, who must normally rely on other staff to control the laparoscope. This task requires continuous coordination and anticipation. Surgeons can use ScoPilot to control the laparoscope themselves without taking their hands off surgical instruments, which are often engaged with other critical surgical tasks. Over ten surgeons have used the Maestro System and ScoPilot across two hospitals in France.

"Surgeons are astounded by the fluidity and speed that ScoPilot introduces to the operating room," remarked Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical and Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "This is the perfect illustration that Maestro is ready for more digital features, enabled by NVIDIA Holoscan, that deliver transformative experiences for the operating room."

"AI is at the top of mind for the next wave of MedTech innovators like Moon Surgical, who seek to deliver innovative solutions to surgeons, nurses, and patients," stated Kimberly Powell, Vice President of Healthcare at NVIDIA. "This proof-of-concept showing an AI application running on NVIDIA Holoscan in real-time during Maestro surgery validates the principle behind our platform."

