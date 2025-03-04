Mood Media Launches AI-Powered Messaging Copilot for Seamless In-Store Audio Creation

The platform enables retailers to create professional audio messages in minutes

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mood Media, the global leader in experiential media solutions that motivate consumers and drive brand connections, today announced the launch of Messaging Copilot, an innovative feature within its Harmony Messaging platform that revolutionizes how retailers create and manage in-store audio communications. This cutting-edge solution combines artificial intelligence with professional voice talent so businesses can produce high-quality audio messages quickly and efficiently.

Messaging Copilot streamlines the traditionally complex process of creating in-store audio messages into a simple, two-step workflow. The platform features an AI-powered script generation system and a diverse library of professional voice talents. For example, retailers can choose an upbeat voice for sales promotions or a softer tone for store updates, tailoring regional accents to match their local demographics. This ensures consistent brand messaging while creating content that truly resonates with their audience—delivered in minutes instead of hours or days.

"Whether announcing a promotion, sharing key information, or enhancing the customer experience, Messaging Copilot makes in-store communication effortless and accessible to users of all technical backgrounds," said Trey Courtney, Chief Product & Partnerships Officer at Mood Media. "In today's fast-paced retail environment, real-time messaging is essential for our clients' success. By combining advanced AI with an intuitive interface, Messaging Copilot streamlines the process, saving time and resources while enabling retailers to deliver personalized, locally relevant content at scale."

The launch comes as retailers increasingly use audio and digital technology to enhance in-store experiences. Mood Media research shows 42% of shoppers engage with video and audio messages, with 37% making purchases as a result. Additionally, two in three consumers enter stores without a set shopping list, instead seeking inspiration—a prime opportunity for brands to influence purchases with tailored messaging.

Additional features of Messaging Copilot include:

Access a diverse range of human-recorded voices with regional accents and dialects for authentic local messaging.

Edit messages and voices instantly through an intuitive interface.

Leverage AI to generate message suggestions in various styles, overcoming creative blocks.

Emotion-based AI text-to-speech engine enabling nuanced voice customization and brand-aligned tone.

Messaging Copilot's technological foundation enables businesses to create targeted, localized content that speaks directly to their customers. To transform your in-store communications today, visit https://us.moodmedia.com/staging/messaging-copilot/ to schedule a demo and discover how AI-powered messaging can elevate your customer experience.

About Mood Media

Mood Media is the world's leading experiential media company, redefining the on-premise retail customer experience and delivering unparalleled value to businesses and brands globally, including video music entertainment, communications, digital integration and interactivity, retail media and ad networks, digital signage, messaging, scent, and more. Mood leverages cutting-edge digital technology, curated and original creative content, and design expertise to create personalized, engaging encounters in every guest journey. Serving more than 500,000 customer locations in over 140 countries, Mood reaches 165 million+ consumers each day. For more information, please visit www.us.moodmedia.com.

