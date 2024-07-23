Monster Unveils VMay: A Portable TV for Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment

BERLIN, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest sporting events are right in front of your eyes. Monster, a dedicated designer and manufacturer of outdoor TVs, is excited to debut in the EU with the launch of VMay, a 3-in-1 portable TV for ultimate outdoor entertainment.

3-In-1 TV with Stunning Visuals & Audio

More than just a regular TV, the Monster VMay is an integration of a wireless digital signal receiver, a high-power speaker and a high-definition display. It provides a fantastic viewing of thrilling live sports events, online TV shows, movies, etc. via a Fire TV Stick, Android TV box or TV tuner antenna. Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and IPS panel, it delivers wide viewing angles, lifelike images and smooth playback. With 60W audio power, every cheer, roar, and victory will surround you as if you were there in the arena. Step into the great world of the Olympics with VMay.

Seamless Screen Casting

This outdoor TV comes with dual HDMI ports, letting you stream content from your smartphone or tablet to your TV for a larger, clearer display and share content with family and friends during outdoor gatherings.

All-Day Uninterrupted Fun

Its high-capacity rechargeable battery supports a 25-hour audio playback or an 8-hour video playback on a single charge for uninterrupted entertainment. The IPX4 water resistance ensures the rain won't stop your music!

Rich Connectivity

This portable TV boasts Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for flawless music playback, two HDMI ports for crystal-clear video playback, MIC and AUX inputs for outdoor Karaoke fun, and a USB-A port for USB sticks. With a 5V/2.1A USB charging output and FM support, you can keep your device charged while enjoying your favorite radio station.

Lightweight & Portable Design

Weighing just 7.912 kg with an anti-slip handle for easy portability, it's ideal for outdoor activities like camping or parties. Never miss a moment of fun on the go.

Pricing & Availability

The Monster VMay is available for €299 from July 23 to August 5 on Geekbuying, Geekmaxi, and other partner platforms.

About Monster

Founded over 40 years ago by Noel Lee, a music fanatic and engineer, Monster is renowned for its high-quality audio products and accessories, such as headphones and speakers. With a dedication to innovation and excellence, Monster has become a trusted brand in the audio and tech industries.