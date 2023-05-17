Monstarlab Builds Strategy Practice with Six New Hires from Danish Business Consulting Firm NoA Consulting

Rapid organisational growth supports role as digital transformation partner for clients such as Novo Nordisk, Chr. Hansen and Vitality.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation consultancy Monstarlab Holdings Inc (TYO: 5255) today announced the expansion of its International Markets strategy practice with six new hires from Danish business consulting firm NoA Consulting. The closure of the North Alliance group's strategy consulting arm has allowed Monstarlab to recruit new talent and bolster its own strategy practice at a time of rapid growth in this part of its business.

The new practice additions, including well-known profiles such as former CEO of NoA Consulting Anders Birch and Lisbeth Krogslund , will help Monstarlab extend its business experience and network across key verticals such as life science, banking and financial services, and telecoms and media.

The new hires also represent another in a series of significant milestones for Monstarlab after becoming a public company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March this year. After winning some of the largest projects since its foundation in 2006, the organisational growth supports the company's work as a digital transformation partner for clients such as Novo Nordisk, Chr. Hansen, and Vitality, as well as allowing them to attract and work with large, multinational brands across its international markets.

"An effective strategy is the foundation of any digital transformation project, which is why we are placing so much emphasis on the growth of our strategic advisory platform," commented Mark Jones , Executive Board Director and CEO of Monstarlab International Markets. "The former NoA Consulting team's experience and expertise in this space will certainly help us strengthen our strategy arm and further enhance our human-focused approach to change and growth."

"By combining strategic expertise with advanced technical know-how, data insight and business understanding, we help our clients understand what they really need to thrive and grow, and map solutions that bring the digital and physical worlds together to meet both current and future needs," he continued.

"Monstarlab is a global consultancy that combines strategy consulting with global insight and cutting edge technology to provide seamless solutions, at scale," said new Monstarlab Vice President Anders Birch . "We see enormous potential in the company's borderless, flexible approach that we truly believe differentiates us in the market, and allows us to deliver immediate value and growth for our clients."

About Monstarlab

Monstarlab is a digital consultancy established in 2006 in Tokyo, Japan. The company has 33 centres of excellence in 20 countries and territories, powered by more than 1,500 strategists, experience designers and engineers who excel at strategy and delivery.

Specialising in end-to-end enterprise-level digital solutions, the company has successfully delivered hundreds of projects, including for world-renowned corporations such as Alibaba Group, Fujitsu, and The Met.

