Monotype and Sufio Announce Partnership with Monotype's Fonts API Product

Monotype announces Sufio as API partner, delivering Monotype's library of fonts to Sufio customers

Monotype's Font API integration supports Sufio's mission to provide its customers with invoices that help build their brands

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Monotype Imaging Inc., a global leader in type and technology, announced its partnership with Sufio, a global invoicing solution. This partnership enables Sufio to offer their customers access to over 40,000 fonts from Monotype's library for use in invoices, credit notes, and other financial documents.

The integration of Monotype's Font API with Sufio's automation workflows is an example of the value premium typography brings to the API economy. Monotype's Font API will allow businesses and freelancers using the Sufio platform to create seamless, consistent brand experiences for their clients and customers across their storefronts and invoicing. The more than 40,000 fonts enabled by Sufio for their users were selected due to their dual availability with Shopify.

"Our recent collaboration with Monotype has shown us their API is reliable and very well-documented. We've been able to access their entire collection of fonts and integrate it into our invoicing app, giving our users a host of new design options," says Norbert Ordog, Founder and CEO of Sufio.

Popular fonts now available to Sufio customers from the Monotype library include Helvetica, Avenir, Frutiger, and Garamond. Using Sufio's new typography page, users can explore typefaces by category, such as Geometric or Humanist, learning more about how these different font choices give brands a distinctive feel, look, and voice and helping them choose the font category that best aligns with their business.

Andrew Gonzalez, Head of Global Partnerships at Monotype, said, "This partnership illustrates Sufio's savvy understanding that storytelling in the digital age doesn't stop at the proverbial cash register. Every small touchpoint, from your cart to invoicing to receipts, is an opportunity to continue that story. Our partnership with Sufio helps expand options available to clients as they build these moments. Monotype is committed to innovative and dynamic font solutions that amplify creativity. Leveraging our Font APIs is the next step in bringing a century of typographic expertise to the digital age."

With offices in California and Slovakia, Sufio is the global invoicing application for freelancers, small businesses, and online stores that run on Shopify and BigCommerce. As a global platform, Sufio offers invoicing in over 30 languages with translations in partnership with local accountants—these translations now have the added power of consistent branding using fonts from Monotype's library. Monotype's font library will be available to Sufio customers under the Premium and Sufio Plus plans.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Integrated Font API: Monotype's font library seamlessly integrated into Sufio's platform

Brand Consistency: the 40,000+ fonts available to Sufio customers were chosen for their cross-availability in Shopify

Font Discovery: Search for fonts in the menu by category.

For more information about Sufio, please visit the Sufio website. To learn how Monotype can help elevate your platform through premium, curated typography, visit Monotype's partner page.

Note to Editors:

For more information, please contact the media contact listed below.

High-resolution images and additional materials are available upon request.

About Monotype:

Monotype creates brands that matter with type, technology, and expertise.

The company partners with leading foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world. The Monotype Fonts platform offers over 150,000 fonts, including timeless classics, such as Helvetica®, Univers® and Frutiger® typeface families, as well as new innovative fonts like Posterama and Masqualero. Further information is available at www.monotype.com.

Follow Monotype on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions.

About Sufio:

Sufio is a professional invoicing solution that automatically creates and sends invoices for your Shopify store orders. Just select one of the brand-focused invoice templates and rest easy knowing your documents meet worldwide B2C and B2B sales compliance.

Sufio also allows you to create custom workflows according to your unique business needs, giving you space to automate every part of the invoicing process and leaving you with more time to focus on growing a successful business. Further information is available at sufio.com.

Media Contacts

Charlotte Simcock

Head of Global Public Relations, Monotype

Charlotte.Simcock@monotype.com

Alice Thomas

Account Director, ThoughtLDR

Monotype@thoughtldr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2475877/Sufio_x_Monotype_Logo.jpg