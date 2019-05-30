Monaco Gears Up to Host Anthony Ritossa's 9th Global Family Office Investment Summit Representing $4 Trillion in Wealth June 18-20

A few slots remain open for the Single Family Office International Tennis Tournament set for Friday, June 21 under the direction of legendary ATP tennis professional Diego Nargiso. Players will compete in singles and doubles, men's and women's events at the Monte-Carlo Country Club . MCCC Director Monsieur Eric Seigle will personally present the top three winners in each category with their prizes.

"Anthony Ritossa and myself are committed to long-term partnership in the interest of the substantial families and family offices that consider the Summit as a key opportunity for interaction and collaboration. There is truly no other event worldwide that offers the high quality of powerful speakers and delegates that Ritossa Family Office Summits provide," said Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association. "In fact, the response to the Monaco Summit has been so overwhelming that we had to move the Summit to the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel in order to accommodate a record-breaking number of guests."

"Monaco is always a perfect venue for our Family Office Summits and I look forward to hosting the 3rd event here in June. It is largely due to the support provided by Prince Albert II of Monaco, Giuseppe Ambrosio and the Summit Advisory Board that the event has become such a global sensation. We are very pleased that Markus Lehner, member of the Advisory Board and a resident of Monaco for 25 years, is the esteemed Chairman of the summit," said Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office.

"It is my privilege and honour to serve as the Chairman to the upcoming Family Office Investment Summit here in Monaco. Not only will it take place in our unique principality, but will also treat exciting, cutting-edge matters such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and progressive investments, which will change our world like nothing before," said Markus Lehner, Principal, Markus Lehner Family Office and Chairman of the Summit.

"I have produced literally thousands of events and conferences around the world and never have I found such a broadness of vision and project. The official support of Sheik Zayed and the Monaco Prince, the presence of the heirs of Bahrain and Yugoslavia ruling families, the heirs of Reynolds, Rockefeller, Bismarck, Muhammad, Menelik, Selassie and a most innovative global finance platform is something unheard of before. Your event ranks in first place as the most astonishing and inspired world summit. I'm very proud to collaborate," said Matteo Peri, CNBC Europe.

"Your wonderful Summit turned out to be the best conference I have been to. It's only because of your splendid efforts and management, that made it so successful, highly stimulating and beneficial for all participants," said Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman & CEO, Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Bahrain.

"Ritossa Summits are the best in a perfect setting – we achieved US$360 million of investments," said Nick Ayton, Founder & CEO, Chainstarter Ventures & Family Office Digital Asset Advisor, UK.

"Tremendous outcomes from being part of the 8th Global Family Office Investment Summit. Special thanks to Anthony Ritossa for the great hospitality. Looking forward to being part of the 9th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monte Carlo – Monaco," said Abdullah Al-Weshah, Private Office of H.E. Mubarak Bin Hamoodah, UAE.



"The 8th Global Family Office Summit was a crowning achievement for Anthony Ritossa and everyone who participated. It is no surprise that this is renowned as the largest and most exclusive worldwide family office gathering of all time and it is an honour to provide patronage to such an illustrious event. As at past Summits, many prominent families from around the world gathered for high level discussions about how to enrich the family legacy, grow and preserve wealth, and share ideas. We look forward to future events," said Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

For details on the upcoming invitation-only 9th Global Family Office Investment Summit to be held in Monaco June 18-20, please email info@MonacoSummit.org.

For further details about the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association and accreditation for local Monegasque family offices please email Giuseppe Ambrosio at info.mc.foa@gmail.com.

