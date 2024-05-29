Mold Release Agents Market worth $2.9 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The mold release agents find extensive use in diverse industries, including manufacturing, construction, and automotive. The seamless removal of molded components from molds, the avoidance of damage and faults, and the improvement of production process efficiency rely on mold release agents. The combination of industrial growth, technological advancements, regulatory pressures, and the need for efficient manufacturing processes are expected to drive the mold release agents market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mold Release Agents Market".

280 – Tables

62 – Figures

240 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39429520

Solvent-based mold release agents are the second-largest mold release agents material in mold release agents market.

The solvent-based mold release agents have been preferred due to their high efficiency in assuring seamless mold release processes. These formulations often exhibit superior lubricity and provide a reliable release, reducing the risk of defects and ensuring high-quality surface finishes on molded products. The broad applicability and the ability to function well in a broad range of temperatures and conditions of solvent-based mold release agents also contribute to their substantial market share.

PU molding is projected to be the fastest-growing application of the mold release agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Polyurethane is a highly adaptable polymer that finds extensive application in a wide range of sectors, owing to its unique combination of qualities, including flexibility, durability, and resistance to chemicals and abrasion. These characteristics make PU an ideal material for a multitude of applications. As industries continue to leverage the benefits of polyurethane in their manufacturing processes, the demand for high-performance mold release agents that can optimize PU molding will continue to rise, solidifying its position as a key segment in the mold release agents market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=39429520

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for mold release agents during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share and is projected to dominate the mold release agents market during the forecast period. This dominance is due to its vast industrial base, growing population, and developing industrial skills in the emerging economies like China, India, and South Korea. The shift in the population drives up the demand for consumer goods, automobiles, and electronics, which in turn drives up demand for the industrial processes that use mold release agents.

The key players profiled in the report include Freudenberg Group (Germany), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LANXESS AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Dow Inc. (US), Michelman, Inc. (US), Marbocote Ltd (UK), McGee Industries, Inc. (US), Miller-Stephenson, Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

SPECIALTY CHEMICALS MARKET - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mold-release-agents-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mold-release-agents.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg