Modularity Meets Smart Charging: Sungrow Unveils Ultra-fast EV Charger IDC480E-C at Power2Drive

MUNICH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Power2Drive in Munich, Sungrow Charging is introducing the ultra-fast compact charger IDC480E-C, representing a new approach to modular, high-performance charging. Perfect from compact urban sites to large-scale charging depots, the IDC480E-C is designed to adapt and grow with business needs. Together with the Satellite charger IDC480E and the various other AC and DC charging solutions, customers can benefit from a broad range of scalable solutions for various charging needs.

Sungrow Ultra-fast EV Charger IDC480E-C

Robert von Wahl, Director EV Charging Europe at Sungrow, stated, "The IDC480E-C represents a significant milestone in our journey towards a greener and interconnected future. Its modular scalability, smart charging flexibility, high efficiency and low maintenance requirements are designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers and support the rapid growth of EV infrastructure across Europe."

Built for Longevity and Efficiency with AI support

The IDC480E-C uses Sungrow's patented Isolated Air-Cooling Technology, which includes a fully sealed, dust-free chamber for effective heat dissipation and stable performance under demanding conditions. It contains highest standards of anti-corrosion protection, ensuring stable operation both indoors and outdoors. Additionally, the IDC480E-C is designed for over 10 years of service, thanks to advanced lifecycle management with AI support, reducing the total cost of ownership.

At the core of the IDC480E-C is Sungrow's proprietary 40kW Power Module with maximum efficiency of more than 97 percent. This module is manufactured to ensure quality control, optimized performance, and supply chain security.

Power-on-Demand for Every Future Need

The expandable architecture allows for adding power modules or increasing dispenser configurations as future charging needs grow, without costly replacements. Clients like logistic companies or public charging operators can configure total output capacities of 240kW, 320kW, 360kW, 400kW, and 480kW, allowing to serve diverse vehicle types with customized charging strategies.

The modular architecture of the IDC480E-C ensures easier maintenance and high reliability for every size and the intelligent power distribution across multiple dispensers lead to higher turnover at stations. Optional dispenser configurations include up to four connectors with an extra Air-Cooled dispenser and up to three connectors with an extra Liquid-Cooled dispenser.

Sector coupling in a Smarter Way

The IDC480E-C seamlessly integrates with Sungrow's Beyond Charging Solution—a unified PV + ESS + EVC system delivered under one brand. It addresses the issue of insufficient power capacity and ensures a reliable power supply during outages, offering an independent energy solution. This enables customers to attain sustainability goals while streamlining EV charging infrastructure management.

With its advanced technology, AI-enhanced power management, and a design optimized for integrated charging systems, the IDC480E-C delivers maximized ROI through lower total cost of ownership and accelerated charging turnaround.

Discover the Future of Charging

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

