Modular Containers Sales Surging at 6% CAGR through 2021-2031 amid Rising Concerns Regarding Cost Reduction in Construction: Fact MR

170 Pages Market Research Survey by Fact MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence, Offers Insights on Global Modular Containers Market Growth

- The Fact.MR survey on modular containers market, offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers and trends accelerating modular containers demand in the market. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of modular containers market, identifying key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact MR presents an impressive modular containers sales outlook for the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. As per the study, from 2016 to 2020, modular containers industry sales grew at 5.6% CAGR with overall market revenue totaling over US$ 2 Bn in 2020.

Fixed modular containers projected record growth at 0.5% to total 37,000 units, while relocatable modular containers witnessed positive growth at 1.7% to 103,300 units in 2021. Furthermore, modular containers demand will surge at 6% CAGR and the market revenue forecast to grow by 1.8X, reaching valuation of over US$ 3.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

The market is forecast to gain from the rising demand from various end users to reduce cost for construction. Manufacturers across globe are focusing on producing sustainable modular containers with energy efficiency certifications.

As these certifications require less pollution and emission footprint during project lifecycle, the focus on sustainability will continue increasing. This has resulted in the production of user-friendly, eco-friendly, and low-emission sustainable materials for modular containers.

For instance, Karmod, a leading brand in modular construction sector, has been emphasizing on production of green energy container houses under new generation container model. These green energy houses will provide solution for electrical power hurdles. As a result, it will boost modular containers sales demand.

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), green buildings construction will create favorable environment for a positive modular containers demand outlook. It is estimated that green buildings will surpass valuation of over US$ 24.7 trillion by 2030. Governments across some countries are supporting to provide loans, increase in FDI, investments, and subsidies to up demand for green buildings.

"Modular containers demand will rise in response to the rising focus on energy conservation in future residential construction of smart cities. Against this backdrop key companies are focusing on improving their expertise and product portfolio via strategic collaborations,,"said a Fact MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Modular Containers Market Research Report:

North America is estimated to account for over 50% of modular construction demand with valuation of US$ 40 Bn in 2021.

is estimated to account for over 50% of modular construction demand with valuation of in 2021. Modular containers in Canada is anticipated to account for over 4% of total construction.

is anticipated to account for over 4% of total construction. Modular containers accounts for over 15% of total construction in Japan .

. The U.K. accounts for construction output of US$ 2.1 Bn with over 7% of total off-site construction. This will create lucrative prospects for modular containers sales in the country.

with over 7% of total off-site construction. This will create lucrative prospects for modular containers sales in the country. Modular containers market in China is projected to reach valuation of US$ 327 Mn by 2030, accounting for over 9% of total global modular containers market.

is projected to reach valuation of by 2030, accounting for over 9% of total global modular containers market. By container length, revenue of modular containers of length between 10-20 feet is projected to grow at 7% CAGR in coming years due to its increasing use in larger construction projects.

Growth drivers:

Governments across globe are promoting energy efficient infrastructure and manufacturing projects, which will propel demand of modular containers.

Rising demand for relocatable modular containers will accelerate modular containers sales in the coming years.

Global shipments of modular containers are expected to grow at 2.1% CAGR in 2021 to surpass over 140 thousand units.

Top 5 key providers of modular containers hold 79% share of the market in 2020.This will fuel demand for modular containers.

Key restraints:

Stringent regulations by some countries on construction of modular container or shipping container-based houses are restraining modular containers sales.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on expansion, investment, acquisitions, portfolio expansion, and brand development to increase their market revene. For instance,

In May 2021 , McGrath RentCorp, the parent company of Mobile Modular Portable Storage, acquired Design Space, a leading Western U.S. modular building and portable storage provider with 2020 revenue of US$ 81Mn and EBITDA of US$ 32 Mn .

, McGrath RentCorp, the parent company of Mobile Modular Portable Storage, acquired Design Space, a leading Western U.S. modular building and portable storage provider with 2020 revenue of and EBITDA of . In October 2020 , Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd. announced that Active Shade, one of its key projects funded by Qingdao Government spread in 85,000 square meters was put into operation.

, Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd. announced that Active Shade, one of its key projects funded by Qingdao Government spread in 85,000 square meters was put into operation. In August 2020 , Henan K-home Steel Structure signed an agreement with Singapore Construction Company to order more than 200 sets of container houses.

Key players profiled in the modular containers market are:

ATCO Ltd.

Modulaire Group

Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd.

Karmod Prefabricated Building Technologies

Henan K-Home Steel Structure Co., Ltd.

Mobile Modular Portable Storage

Falcon Structures

Thurston Group Limited

Quick House Building Solutions

BMarko Structures

Craftsmen Industries Incorporation

Panel Built Incorporation

Cassone Leasing Incorporation

Atrium Development Co.

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

More Insights on the Modular Containers Sales:

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the modular containers market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global modular containers outlook with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Type

Fixed Modular Containers

Relocatable Modular Containers

Prefab Modular Containers

Container Length

<10 FT Modular Containers

10-20 FT Modular Containers

>20 FT Modular Containers

Material

Steel Modular Containers

Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) Modular Containers

Application

Modular Containers for Residential Buildings

Modular Containers for Office Buildings

Modular Containers for Hotels and Motels

Modular Containers for Retail

Modular Containers for Warehouses

Modular Containers for Healthcare Facilities

Modular Containers for K-12 Schools

Modular Container Kiosks

Modular Containers for Other Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Modular Container Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into modular containers demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for modular containers market between 2021 and 2031

Modular containers sales outlook identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current sales valuation size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Modular containers demand sales provide analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Takeout Containers Market - Food delivery platforms' efforts to highlight delivery safety have proven to be quite advantageous to the takeout container sector. During COVID-19's recovery period, the high preference of consumers for ready-to-eat food and the need for a change in daily routine are projected to continue to shape the growth of the takeout containers market.

Blow Molded Containers Market - Key competitors are proactively expanding their production capacity to satisfy the market's growing needs as demand for blow molded containers grows. To keep up with government policies and remain competitive in an ever-increasing global market, manufacturers have expanded their R&D facilities. According to Fact.MR Research, Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the worldwide blow molded container market.

Reclosable Rigid Containers Market - The global reclosable rigid container market has a significant obstacle in the form of customer preference for unit dosage packaging that does not require a reclosable closure solution. Bottles are a non-replicable packaging solution for liquid items, and they are expected to be a big sector among all container types in the reclosable rigid containers market, with substantial growth expected over the projection period.

