Modirum Partners with State Networks Finland to Deliver Real-Time Group Video Services for Finland's Nationwide Public Safety Network

HELSINKI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modirum and State Networks Finland (Erillisverkot) have announced a strategic partnership to deploy real-time group video services on Virve 2, Finland's next-generation nationwide public safety network. This collaboration introduces a cutting-edge video platform designed to improve situational awareness, operational coordination, and decision-making for authorities and organizations operating in safety-critical environments.

Enhancing Situational Awareness and Operational Readiness with Secure, Mission-Critical Video Solutions

Modern public safety operations demand fast and secure access to live information from the field. Modirum's NSC3 Group Video Service enables the secure transmission of live video, audio, and location data between field units and command centers — empowering faster response, better coordination, and ultimately, saving lives.

Already in operational use by several Finnish public safety organizations, the platform supports various video inputs, including body-worn cameras, vehicle-mounted systems, drones, and fixed surveillance units. Purpose-built for harsh operational environments, NSC3 ensures reliable, real-time collaboration for first responders and other mission-critical actors.

"For data security reasons, videos captured by public authorities cannot travel through commercial networks. Together with Modirum, we've built a centralized, secure Group Video Service tailored for safety-critical organizations. It provides a highly reliable and encrypted way to transfer live video from the field to command centers."

— Tuomas Ahlfors, Product Manager, State Networks (Erillisverkot)

"The Group Video Service has proven to be a critical operational tool, significantly enhancing situational awareness and resource coordination. It enables more agile deployments and better crisis response."

— Mauri Kataja, Account Manager, State Networks (Erillisverkot)

"We are proud to partner with State Networks, a recognized European leader in secure public safety infrastructure. Their commitment to innovation and national resilience aligns closely with Modirum's mission to deliver AI-driven, mission-critical platforms that strengthen operational capabilities in demanding conditions."

— Tero Silvola, CEO, Modirum

About State Networks – Erillisverkot

State Networks Finland is a government-owned special-purpose entity under the Prime Minister's Office, responsible for safeguarding mission-critical communication and infrastructure services in all circumstances. Through its Virve 2 broadband network, it delivers secure communications and situational awareness solutions for emergency services, public authorities, and other essential actors in Finnish society.



Learn more: https://www.erillisverkot.fi

About NSC3 by Modirum

NSC3 is Modirum's advanced platform for real-time situational awareness and secure communications. Supporting input from drones, body cams, dash cams, and IP cameras, NSC3 delivers seamless video sharing and features the industry's fastest patented video engine, integrated Push-to-Talk and messaging, and is optimized for low-latency performance in all network conditions.

Learn more: https://modirumplatforms.com/platforms/critical-communication/nsc3

Modirum

Modirum is a leading innovator in delivering secure, AI-driven solutions for Critical Communications, Telecom, Finance, Public & Government, Health Care and Energy sectors. With a focus on platform development, our mission is to empower public safety organizations and businesses by enabling them to launch, deliver, and scale services more efficiently while maintaining trust, reliability, and innovation.

With 27 years of experience and a team of 250+ experts, we've successfully executed 500+ projects across 30 countries. Our expert team partners with organizations to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of the industries we serve.

