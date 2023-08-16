Modified Starch Market to Reach $14.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global modified starch market is driven by an increase in demand from the food & beverage sector. The industry has experienced significant growth due to factors such as change in consumer preferences, increase in urbanization, and rise in disposable incomes

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Modified Starch Market By Raw Material (Maize, Cassava, Potato, Wheat, Others), By Type (Cationic Starch, Etherified Starch, Esterified Starch, Resistant Starch, Pre-Gelatinized), By Function (Thickners, Stabilizers, Binders, Emulsifiers, Others), By Application (Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Paper-Making, Weaving Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the modified starch market was valued for $9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $14.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The global modified starch market is experiencing significant growth as industries across the globe, including food, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, increasingly recognize its versatile applications. With the demand for clean-label and functional ingredients on the rise, modified starch offers enhanced stability, texture, and viscosity, making it a preferred choice for product formulation and process optimization. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, businesses are leveraging the diverse properties of modified starch to innovate and stay competitive in an ever-changing market landscape.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3936

Prime determinants of growth

A surge in consumer demand for clean and natural food products has been witnessed. Consumers are increasingly conscious about the ingredients used in their food and are inclined toward products with minimal or no artificial additives. Modified starches provide an opportunity for manufacturers to meet these clean label trends. They can be used as natural alternatives to artificial additives and emulsifiers, ensuring the label claims of natural or organic products. This clean label trend has led to increased utilization of modified starches in a wide range of food products, which has driven the growth of the global modified starch market. However, availability of alternatives of modified starch which in turn may restrain the growth of the modified starch market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $9 billion Market Size in 2032 $14.4 billion CAGR 4.9 % No. of Pages in Report 570 Segments covered Raw Material, Type, Function, Application, and Region. Drivers Escalating demand from food and beverage sector Robust demand for clean label trends Growing industrial applications Functional properties of modified starch Opportunities Expansion in emerging markets Product innovation and differentiation Restraints Cost constraints Availability of alternatives

Covid-19 Scenario

The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting raw material availability for modified starch production. Lockdowns and reduced workforce impacted distribution.

The food industry, a major modified starch consumer, saw demand shifts during the pandemic. Essential foods had stable demand, while non-essential items like snacks declined. This in turn influenced modified starch demand. The crisis emphasized food security and local sourcing, reshaping future practices for modified starch manufacturers.

The maize segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on raw material, the maize segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global modified starch market revenue. Maize is widely cultivated globally and is one of the most abundant cereal crops. It is readily available in large quantities, making it a reliable and cost-effective source of starch for industrial purposes. Moreover, maize has a high starch content, making it suitable for starch extraction and modification. This factor has led the modified starch manufacturer to increase the usage of maize as a raw material for producing maize-based modified starch. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Procure Complete Report (570 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/45dKK8i

The pre-gelatinized segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the pre-gelatinized segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global modified starch market revenue. One of the main advantages of pre-gelatinized starch is its instant solubility in cold or hot water. Owing to the partial gelatinization process, the starch granules are hydrated and partially disrupted, allowing them to disperse and dissolve easily in water without the need for cooking or heat. This factor has surged the utilization of pre-gelatinized starch among various applications; thus, fueling the segment growth. The resistant starch segment, however, is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The thickeners segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on function, the thickeners segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global modified starch market revenue. On the other hand, the stabilizers segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for clean label and natural ingredients has prompted the use of modified starch as a replacement for synthetic stabilizers. Consumers seek products with simpler and more recognizable ingredient lists, and modified starches provide a natural and familiar option for stabilizing formulations.

The food and beverages segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global modified starch market revenue. Modified starches can be used as a clean-label ingredient, providing functionality while replacing or reducing the need for certain additives or chemical stabilizers. This aligns with the surge in consumer demand for clean, natural, and minimally processed foods. These factors altogether increase the demand for modified starch in the growing food & beverages sector; thus, fueling the segment growth. The pharmaceuticals segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than three-eighth of the global modified starch market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid economic growth, population expansion, and an increase in urbanization. These factors contribute to the growth of the modified starch market across the region. The region's large population and rise in disposable incomes drive the demand for processed foods, leading to increased utilization of modified starches as functional ingredients.

Leading Market Players: -

ADM

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

AVEBE U.A.

Cargill, Incorporated

EMSLAND GROUP GmbH and Co. KG

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres

Royal Ingredients Group

Tate and Lyle PLC

Tereos

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global modified starch market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/modified-starch-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports:

Starch-based Bioplastics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Starch-blended Biodegradable Polymer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Rheology Modifiers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Plastics Modifiers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Food Stabilizer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Battery Binder Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Bitumen Emulsifiers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:



David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research