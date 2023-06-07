Modern office workers feel a sustainable workplace is more important than an annual bonus, according to new research

Design of the Workplace report and assets available HERE

A new nationwide report, released to coincide with London hosting the Ecocity World Summit, has found that:

Eight out of ten employees aged 18 to 29 (83%) feel it's important that their company is run in a sustainable, climate-forward way.

Having a sustainable workspace (34%) is deemed more important than an annual bonus (29%) for the modern workforce.

Almost a third (30%) of office workers would consider leaving their job if their company didn't demonstrate a commitment to sustainability; rising to 35% of those aged 18 to 29.

87% of office workers believe that workspaces need to be evaluated for robustness on the sustainability front and for their health and safety.

Three quarters (74%) of office workers feel more productive and creative when in an office environment versus working from home.

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report, released at Ecocity World Summit , gives office workers a voice for the first time since the pandemic on sustainability goals for their working environment.

Design of the Workplace evidences that employers' credentials in sustainability and, specifically design of workspaces are non-negotiable among future business leaders. As well as being essential to the health of our planet, the findings show environmentally friendly, well-designed workspaces lead to greater productivity, feeling valued, calm and improved wellbeing.

BREEAM Excellent and Active Score Platinum certified Principal Place in Shoreditch developed by Brookfield Properties and designed by Foster + Partners. Image courtesy of Brookfield Properties.

Commissioned by Brookfield Properties , a leading commercial developer and landlord, in partnership with Foster + Partners , a global architecture and design studio, the report indicates

a clear preference for companies who take sustainability seriously – from the design of office spaces, their content and practices to supply chains.

The report also examines what makes for a good workplace experience – an invaluable new blueprint at a time when three quarters (74%) of office workers feel more productive and creative when in an office environment versus working from home.

The survey among 3,400+[1] office workers nationwide, also revealed:

Nine out of ten office employees (90%) believe that sustainable workspace design is good for both the planet and their wellbeing.

65% of office workers are unaware of their office's carbon footprint but almost three quarters (75%) want to know more about the sustainable credentials of their offices.

Working in an environmentally friendly office leads to higher levels of job satisfaction:

93% of those working in an environmentally friendly office feel happier in their job; happiness levels drop to 55% among those working in environmentally unfriendly offices

40% feel more productive in an environmentally friendly office space; dropping to 12% among those with no access to one

Employees feel 10 times calmer in an environmentally friendly office space

92% of office employees feel more secure in their jobs when based in an environmentally friendly office, compared to 67% of those who aren't

Importantly, a quarter of office workers (24%) stated that an environmentally unfriendly office impacts both their mental and physical health.

Post pandemic, office design is an important factor in terms of employee satisfaction, productivity, retention and wellbeing. A quarter (24%) of office workers find their workspace uncomfortable, making them feel unproductive and uninspired.

The right conditions include:

Good quality air ventilation (48%) and natural ventilation (36%)

Natural lighting (46%) and clever lighting (44%)

Fast internet connection (43%)

Effective heating control (37%)

Recycling facilities (35%)

Adaptable desks and chairs (34%)

To coincide with Design of the Workplace, Brookfield Properties and Foster + Partners are showcasing a co-designed marquee workstation installation at Ecocity World Summit at London's Barbican. The installation features new climate-forward Foster + Partners designed products, which will be repurposed in Brookfield Properties' spaces.

As a leading global real-estate developer with over 20,000 building occupiers in London alone, Brookfield Properties UK has committed to their own near-term science-based target of reducing 50% of Scope 1, 2[2] and 3 emissions[3] by 2030 through greater tenant, community and supply chain engagement.

Informed by the findings, Brookfield Properties also announces its pioneering initiative – Accelerate ESG – an investment in science-based expertise and a collaborative approach to help their occupiers achieve their ESG goals by tracking data, upskilling their teams, and galvanising third parties in addressing critical issues. It is a unique initiative that allows Brookfield Properties to develop plans for their buildings which align with occupiers' ESG goals – and then work together to achieve them.

"Design of the Workplace and our workstation installation at the Barbican in collaboration with Foster + Partners reflects the feedback from our occupiers and office workers generally. There is a strong desire from companies and individuals to understand the carbon footprint of their workplace, and importantly how they can make meaningful reductions and deliver upon their own ESG goals. We are proud to support the Ecocity World Summit, and share our findings which demonstrate the appeal of sustainably designed workplaces and the wider benefits they deliver for employees wellbeing, job satisfaction and productivity," commented Brookfield Properties' Executive Vice President Dan Scanlon.

"Brookfield Properties is committed to providing best in class consultancy and leading the way in sustainable property development and refurbishment – resulting in the creation of inspiring, efficient, resilient, and future-fit spaces that support the needs of tenants and wider communities - today and tomorrow. This report allowed us to spotlight the design of the workplace specifically and how employers can do their bit for the planet and retain a happier, productive workforce in the process."

Dan Sibert, Senior Partner, Foster + Partners added, "The workplace of the future is about creating spaces that support a greater range of activities and diverse working practices, while focussing on wellbeing and offering people a sense of community. Allied to this is a thorough analysis of the building's carbon footprint – both operational and embodied carbon. Research data shows that the fit-out of a typical building has far greater carbon emissions than its structure. Using technology, we can isolate components to see how those choices impact the carbon footprint of the project. We have developed the idea of a 'timeless fitout' that can change over time and adapt to the evolving nature of the workplace, using higher quality materials that last longer. The result is a sustainable, human-centric workplace, that is equipped to face the challenges of the future."





