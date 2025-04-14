Modern Meadow and Bellroy Partner on Carry Products Made of Next-Generation Material

Bellroy to debut products made with Modern Meadow's renewable carbon-based and recyclable material, INNOVERA™

NUTLEY, N.J., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow , a leader in sustainable materials, announced a strategic partnership with Bellroy , the global carry brand from Australia. Bellroy will leverage Modern Meadow's INNOVERA™ biomaterial, formerly known as BIO-VERA®, to produce select consumer carry goods.

INNOVERA™ is engineered with plant-based proteins, biopolymers and post-consumer waste to replicate the look and feel of the collagen found in leather. With over 80% renewable carbon content, it provides an animal-free solution that integrates into industry standard manufacturing processes. INNOVERA™, offered in various colors, haptics and finishes, is lightweight and twice as strong as traditional leather.

"We create biomaterials that help companies like Bellroy bring high-quality, sustainable products to market," said David Williamson, PhD, CEO of Modern Meadow. "By incorporating INNOVERA™ into accessories, Bellroy can offer carry products that are beautiful, functional and better for the planet. Given its durability, INNOVERA™ is particularly well-suited for high-wear applications."

Since launching, Bellroy has continually incorporated responsible business and material development as core principles. Bellroy offers bags, tech accessories and more – featuring materials made from recycled plastic bottles and recycled sources including pre-consumer industrial waste and discarded fishing nets. As a certified B Corp, Bellroy is dedicated to solving social and environmental challenges, with a corporate social responsibility mission considering people, animals and the planet equally.

"We're committed to supporting materials that have potential to solve very real environmental issues, without causing negative impacts elsewhere," said Bellroy co-founder Andy Fallshaw. "We believe INNOVERA™ helps mitigate important waste streams and exceeds traditional leathers in many tangible performance aspects. From improved durability to highly tunable aesthetic and tactile traits, we're excited to bring this compelling material to customers worldwide."

Bellroy will launch its first INNOVERA™-based products in the second half of 2025. Visit bellroy.com/innovera to sign up for updates.

About Modern Meadow

Founded in 2011 and based in Nutley, New Jersey, Modern Meadow designs innovative biomaterials inspired by nature. Its products, crafted with over 80% renewable carbon content using a novel hybrid material made of plant proteins and biobased polymers, are sustainable, stronger and lighter than traditional materials. Modern Meadow reduces reliance on oil-based and animal products without sacrificing quality. Its materials integrate seamlessly into existing production processes in the automotive, footwear, furniture and fashion industries. Collaborating with top brands like Tory Burch and industry leaders such as BASF, Bader and ISA TanTec, Modern Meadow ensures high-quality, fully traceable products. For more information, visit modernmeadow.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Modern Meadow Media Contact

Jordan Vines

+1 (540) 629-3137

jvines@spectrumscience.com

About Bellroy

Bellroy is the design-obsessed Australian carry brand changing the way we move through the world. Since 2010, Bellroy has solved some of the most common problems, such as fat wallets and flimsy bags, through meticulous production, ensuring timeless and enduring products that adapt to every need. Through certified B-Corp status , purpose-driven business practices and sustainable material development, Bellroy continues to show the world what "better" looks like. Every person's journey is unique; Bellroy believes that brands shouldn't define who you are but support you in pursuing the life you crave.

Bellroy constantly pursues better ways to source its leathers, develop material innovations, reduce their impact on the environment and make products that last. Using agile thinking and customer-informed design practices, Bellroy works to innovate and push boundaries year after year.

For more information, visit bellroy.com/innovera .

Bellroy Media Contact

press@bellroy.com

BIO-VERA is a registered trademark of Modern Meadow, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011096/MODERN_MEADOW_LOGO_BLACK_PNG_Logo.jpg