MobileWorxs transforms Android-based Lenovo Tab K10 into a rugged device for transport and logistics workers

WORCESTERSHIRE, England, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MobileWorxs, a specialist in enterprise mobile computing, there has been an adoption of hardware solutions in the workplace but many consumer grade devices aren't sustainable in frequent and heavy-duty applications.

Andrew Cahill Managing Director of MobileWorxs explained, "Providing durable and functional tablets for workers in hazardous industries is important to effectively manage operations in the supply chain. Especially when the application involves managing, monitoring, and tracking significant amounts of goods. To reach the high demands of the transport and logistics industry, business owners and fleet managers must consider ways they can sufficiently manage and boost operations", added Cahill

Explaining further the issues faced in the transport and logistics sector, Cahill said, "workers are consistently picking, packing, handling, and transporting products.

"The era of eCommerce has caused exponential increase in the significant scale of challenges faced by workers. The excessive cost of fleet management and maintenance, unpredictable travelling conditions disrupting the accuracy of delivery times, and managing a remarkably large inventory.

"This means acknowledging the growing costs of fuel, insurance, tax. As well as service, repairs and appropriate checks for all vehicles. Overall, there are a multitude of elements to consider.

Finally, Cahill said, "automation and accurate data collection enables management to successfully monitor all functions within the supply chain. Therefore, applying a hardware and software solution to every practice is an absolute requirement.

To meet the demand for a high-performance solution that provides robustness and durability, MobileWorxs has introduced a new rugged case for the Lenovo Tablet K10, enabling operation in a variety of harsh and hazardous environments, including transport and logistics.

Equipped with Lenovo Commercial Software Development Kit (CSDK) and Commercial Customisation System (CCS) software, the K10 tablet can be controlled and updated remotely.

The features of the Lenovo Tab K10 combined with the rugged case make it fit-for-purpose in rugged environments. These features include shock-absorbing rubber bumpers on all corners and a hard rigid shell. The mobile device was military STD-810H drop tested, involving 26 drops to all sides and surfaces at the manufacturer's specified height from 10 feet.

MobileWorxs's durable Lenovo Tab K10 case is also available with an optional barcode scanner, providing a complete mobile solution for transport and logistic applications.

