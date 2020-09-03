Mobileum Named a Sample Vendor for 5G Security in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Identity and Access Management Technologies, 2020 and Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2020.

According to Gartner, "5G will increase the number and diversity of connected objects, potential DDoS attack vectors and entry points; this also provides more telemetry for anomaly detection" and "5G infrastructure virtualization, automation and orchestration of a service-based architecture increases exposure." Gartner continues to say, "Slicing virtual networks across shared infrastructure impacts security due to lateral movement risk, and cross-slice permeability issues."

"Building a secure 5G system requires a holistic effort. As mobile network operators (MNOs) upgrade their networks to support 5G services, network slices and IoT applications, new security considerations will come into play. This is why we have invested in AI, machine learning, automation and cross-protocol firewalls, which are key capabilities required to monitor, detect, and minimize the risks of security and fraud attacks in the 5G era," commented Bernardo Lucas, Mobileum CMO.

Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform is an end-to-end integrated Risk Management and Network Security software solution, built on the latest big data and cloud native technologies, which allows CSPs to focus on growing their businesses by controlling fraud, revenue assurance and network security risks. Mobileum's 5G ready platform, provides a 5G firewall and cross-protocol analytics, preventing cyberattacks from successfully targeting mobile network services, IoT devices and subscribers, protecting multi-generational network traffic as well as standalone 5G networks. Mobileum is able to provide not only the signaling security for 5G standalone (SA) networks with its Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) implementation but also a security solution for non-standalone (NSA) networks. Mobileum's platform blocks malicious traffic and identifies suspicious activity for further analysis. It covers all threats identified by the GSMA for SS7, Diameter, GTP and SIP; blocking category 1, 2, 3 threats and beyond - including protecting subscribers at home from call and SMS spoofing. By applying layered protection that includes static and heuristic analysis, and anomaly detection powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Mobileum's firewalls provide operators a comprehensive defense with real-time, multi-layered threat detection and protection.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be constructed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics for roaming, security and risk management and end-to-end domestic and roaming testing solutions. More than 900 operators rely on its Active Intelligence platform to increase roaming revenues, to improve network security, to minimize risk and to ensure active testing and monitoring. With a strong record of innovation, Mobileum is recognized for its ability to extract network and customer insights and to convert them into real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Belgium, Dubai, Germany, India, Portugal, Singapore and UK.

Learn more in www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

