Mobile Device Management Market Predicted to Garner a Revenue of $24,161.1 million at a CAGR of 28.2% during the Forecast Period - Exclusive Report [200 pages] by Research Dive

- Mobile device management market is going to witness a massive growth during the forecast period. Cloud and small and medium enterprise segments will become the most profitable. Retail will be the most lucrative. Asia-Pacific will lead the market

PUNE, India, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive recently added a report with the offering title, "Mobile Device Management Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027"

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global mobile device management market is estimated to generate a revenue of $ 24,161.1 million at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.

Get Quick Access to Sample Report [80 pages] of Mobile Device Management Market at https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/412

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific Mobile Device Management Market accounted for $814.8 million in 2019 and is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 29.1% in the forecast period. Shifting of large number of companies across the region is predicted to be the major driving factor for the regional market in the estimated timeframe.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on development type, organization size, vertical, and regional outlook.

In development type, cloud segment is predicted to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. The segment accounted for $1,390.7 million in 2019 and is further expected to maintain the growth in the estimated period. Using cloud in mobile device management enhances the efficiency of the employee without even compromising the security of the organization. This is the reason behind the growth of the sub-segment.

in 2019 and is further expected to maintain the growth in the estimated period. Using cloud in mobile device management enhances the efficiency of the employee without even compromising the security of the organization. This is the reason behind the growth of the sub-segment. In organization size, small and medium segment is expected to be the most profitable. The main factor enhancing the growth of this sector is the adoption of mobile device management for ensuring the security of the mobile devices.

In industry vertical type, retail segment will generate the highest revenue. Retail sub-segment accounted for $394.3 million in 2019 and is further predicted to maintain the highest share at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period. Retailers are using mobile device management system for securing their confidential data which will contribute to the growth of the segment.

Mobile Device Management Market, COVID-19 Effect:

COVID-19 has positive impact on the global mobile device management market.

The global market is predicted to have been impacted positively due to the shutdown of major organizations across the globe and the beginning of work operations remotely with the help of mobile devices. Several organizations have adopted various mobile device management software to protect confidential files from breaching. Increase in security concern is predicted to be the major driving factor for the mobile device management market at the time of pandemic.

Get Access to COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report

Market Dynamics

With the help of mobile device management system, organizations can have device supportability, security, and corporate functionality as well as user flexibility. The implementation of mobile device management can be done through cloud services by distributing applications, data, and configuration settings for all types of mobile devices. In addition, increasing security concern regarding the protection of corporate data is predicted to be the major driving factor for the global market growth in the upcoming years.

The main restraint behind the growth of this market is predicted to be the stringent rules and regulations in terms of restricting the securing of data is predicted to hinder the market growth in the estimated period.

Top 10 Key Players in Mobile Device Management Market and Business Strategy

As per the report, the leading players of the global mobile device management market include

Cisco System Inc. IBM Blackberry SAP Google Samsung Microsoft VMware Inc. Citrix Systems Inc. Quest Software

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and recent strategic developments. Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [80 pages]

More about Mobile Device Management:

How Does Mobile Device Management Benefit A Business?

Mobile Device Management Industry to Perceive Significant Growth Due to Growing Adoption of Mobile Device Management Software

Some Trending Topics of Software and Services:

1. Remote Access Software Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 – Request to Download TOC Sample

2. Low Code Development Platform Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2024 – Request to Download TOC Sample

3. Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 – Request to Download Table of Content and Sample Report

4. Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 – Request to Download Table of Content and Sample Report

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive