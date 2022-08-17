Mobile Cranes Market to Exhibit 6% CAGR through 2031 With China Accounting for 27% of the Total Market Share | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Germany being the lucrative country in Europe mobile cranes market is gaining momentum which in turn is attracting stakeholders in this industry. Growth of the construction industry and longer telescopic booms that can operate at a considerably higher speed drive the growth of the global mobile crane market

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile cranes market is set to showcase an absolute dollar opportunity with approximately 6% CAGR through 2031. This latest report has been formed after a careful analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). It is crucial to capture the impact of Covid-19 and recalibrate our findings with the actual market scenario.

The FMI latest edition of (2021-2031) analysis brings the readers up to date with the key developments in the mobile cranes market, providing analysis on how manufacturers and other stakeholders are reacting to change. Key industry metrics have been captured, and their impact on mobile crane sales has been analyzed.

The key players in the mobile cranes market are flourishing in the past year and are anticipated to flourish in the future as well. According to FMI, the global mobile cranes market expanded at nearly 5% CAGR during the last 5 years from 2016 to 2020. Throughout the forecast period, the market is estimated to exhibit an opulent CAGR of 6% through 2031.

Key Takeaways

With impressive advancements in the manufacturing sectors all over the world, numerous new launches have taken place in the mobile cranes' industry. In addition to that, stakeholders have shifted their focus on the fast-paced growth of the leading countries such as China , Japan , India , and Germany , to name a few.

, , , and , to name a few. Since the application of mobile cranes is getting diversified owing to the rise in demand from various sectors including shipping, building & construction and port is bringing in a more advanced range of truck cranes, crawler cranes, and other types of cranes.

The prominent end-use industries are subjected to portray steady rates as the mobile cranes' industry is projected to come across higher profit margins in the near future. According to FMI, the global mobile cranes market is set to expand at nearly 6% CAGR through 2031.

Mobile cranes are widely used for heavy construction work and lifting extremely heavy loads that are beyond the abilities of a human. With the surge in requirements by the construction industry, a significant rise in revenue is seen by the mobile crane suppliers.

Competitive Landscape

Liebherr Group, Terex Corporation, Tadano Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., KATO WORKS CO., LTD., Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd., The Manitowoc Company, Inc. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

The global mobile cranes market is fragmented and thriving on the fast-paced growth of key players. In order to capitalize on the growing opportunities, key market players are starting by launching better quality products more frequently.

More Insights into the Mobile Cranes Market

China is stealing all the limelight by becoming the world's fastest-growing APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan) mobile cranes industry and is set to lead over the forecast period. An increase in the adoption of mobile cranes in diverse applications such as shipping, construction, and oil & gas is bolstering the growth in China.

According to a report named "China-Green Building" which was published by the Export Government of China in 2019, China has managed to have a tight grip on the mobile cranes market.

The United States has emerged as a potential market in the North American mobile cranes market over the past decade owing to the surge in demand from commercial & industrial construction, and the shipping industry. Steady advancement in manufacturing sectors is further catering to the growth in the United States.

Germany has showcased a lot of potential in the European mobile cranes market and is gaining momentum which in turn is attracting stakeholders in this industry. Highly advanced Construction and shipping sectors are spurring growth in Germany.

India is gradually becoming a center of attraction in the global mobile cranes' industry. Backed by the technologically advanced building & construction industry, logistics industry, and oil & gas industry, it has seen massive growth over the years.

