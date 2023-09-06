Mobile Base Station Wireless Backhaul Market Set for Robust Growth With 2.5 Million E-Band Link Installations Forecasted by 2027

Wireless backhaul remains crucial in numerous 5G networks for its cost-efficient deployment, adaptability to challenging fiber-inaccessible zones, and capacity to meet 5G backhaul demands

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 5G era, the demand for data is reaching new highs. Annual data traffic from the top 30 countries monitored by ABI Research is forecast to grow from almost 1,100 exabytes in 2022 to over 4,000 exabytes in 2027 (at a CAGR of 30%), with 5G making up ~60% of total data traffic in 2027. With the higher data throughputs and lower latencies required by 5G networks, backhaul or transport solutions must also adapt to meet the increased requirements needed by 5G technology. While fiber-optic remains a preferred choice for 5G backhaul, wireless backhaul technology is still seen as a key component in many 5G networks due to its lower deployment costs and ability to be deployed in areas where fiber deployment is difficult, as well as its capacity to handle 5G backhaul requirements. Additionally, wireless backhaul deployments can also be used to complement fiber backhaul deployments by providing increased resiliency. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, the total number of cellular base stations (including both macro and small cells) using wireless backhaul links will increase from 6.3 million in 2022 to 7.6 million in 2027 (at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4%), with E-band growing rapidly from almost 400,000 links in 2022 to 2.5 million links in 2027 (at a CAGR of 44%).

"Technological advances for microwave and Millimeter Wave (mmWave) solutions, such as Band and Carrier Aggregation (BCA), Cross Polarization Interference Cancelling (XPIC), adaptive modulation, antenna stabilization technology, and high-powered radios etc., have led to increased link capacities and distances attainable by the various frequency bands, thereby making microwave and mmWave backhaul more viable options for Communication Service Providers (CSPs)," says Matthias Foo, Industry Analyst at ABI Research. "A light licensing regime for E-band, implemented in several markets, has also lowered the costs for E-band, thus making the band an attractive option for standalone and multi-band deployments."

ABI Research expects there to be a gradual migration of existing backhaul links in the lower microwave band to higher frequency bands due to spectral congestion. For example, there has been strong interest in the use of the 6 GHz band for unlicensed services, such as Wi-Fi, with countries like the United States and South Korea already adopting license-exempt access to the entire 6 GHz band. For the upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference to be held between November and December 2023 (WRC-23), frequency bands—6.425 – 7.025 GHz, 7.025 – 7.125 GHz, and 10.0 – 10.5 GHz—are also being considered for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT).

Additionally, it can also be observed that research into the use of even higher frequencies, such as the W-band and D-band, are already underway, with some companies also offering the use of Free Space Optics (FSO) communications and satellite 5G backhaul as alternate solutions. "With the improving capabilities of various wireless backhaul technologies, there is strong growth potential for wireless backhaul industry. However, despite an overall positive outlook, challenges remain. Macroeconomic factors, such as strong global headwinds, the continuing impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the present global energy crisis, and chipset shortages, are expected to have some impact on the industry," concludes Jake Saunders, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Research Director at ABI Research.

These findings are from ABI Research's Global Wireless Backhaul Markets application analysis report. This report is part of the company's 5G & Mobile Network Infrastructure research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/4255810/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ABI Research