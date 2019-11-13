Mobile Application Development Platform (MADP) Market Could Reach $14 Billion by 2023

PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile application development platform (MADP) is projected to reach a market value of $14 billion by 2023 with an exceptional CAGR of 22%. A number of recent industry reports all project a constant and strong growth through at least 2023. For the many investors who are not familiar with this market, the recent reports can get them up to speed, quickly. The report from Market Research Future describes MADP " a group of products and services that allows the easy and fast development of mobile applications. These includes building, testing and deploying the mobile application on tablets and smartphones. Companies can build their own mobile application development platform or can buy from the third-party vendors. The features included in third party mobile application development platform includes front-end development tools for application programming interfaces (APIs)." Other sources discussing the report further explain that: "A mobile application development platform helps bring down the complexities associated with developing and designing mobile applications. IT solutions, including mobile backend-as-a-service (MBaaS) prevents the need for building back-end systems by for app developers. As a result, the platform enhances the front-end tasks, reduces the overall application development time, and improve the UI design for enhanced user experience. Active tech stocks in the market today include: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), WEBSAFETY Inc. (OTCPK: WBSI), SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT).



They project that: "The Mobile Application Development Platform Market has the potential to grow at a significant pace, backed by the advent of cloud-based technology. In addition, rising number of commercial mobile devices benefits the market. Besides, mounting demand among enterprises for mobile apps coupled with surging adoption rate of bring your own device (BYOD) are bound to spell success for the mobile application development platform market in the years to come."

WEBSAFETY Inc. (OTCPK: WBSI) BREAKING NEWS: WebSafety Inc., building disrupting APP to solve the Distracted Driving Crisis - With more than 170,000 followers in social media and a parental monitor app with more than 30,000 downloads, WEBSAFETY is now entering a complementary market to its existent audience: Parents seeking to protect their teenage drivers from the consequences of distracted driving and its fatal crashes.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reported that 14% of highway fatalities involving distracted driving had a cellphone in use during the accident.

CEO and founder of WebSafety, Rowland Day, said, "WebSafety has carefully targeted a few of the biggest social problems in the world today. We are eager and excited about the future of our company. We have great researchers, legal counsel, programmers, business partners, and investors. Our next app is a complete solution and is an answer to another world wide dangerous problem that people see every day, distracted driving."

Parents are not the only ones concerned about distracted driving; Penny Gusner, consumer analyst for insurance.com states "The bottom line is drivers that are being distracted […] need to recognize this behavior and change or they are likely to end up in an accident or receiving a ticket". Insurance companies are trying to take measures; the insurance penalty for distracted driving is up nearly 10,000% since 2011. In regards to Distracted Driving CEO for Root Insurance Co. said "We were very cautious and thought we'd just measure it and provide some feedback to customers, but we found it's incredibly correlated with accidents."

Joan Woodward, president of the Travelers Institute and executive vice president of public policy for Travelers said "We're urging all our commercial lines clients to have a very strict policy in place for their employees about distracted driving—not only to have it, but to put it into practice, that's really the key to curbing some of these commercial auto losses." According to Travelers, 43% of employed American adults who drive admit to making work-related communications such as emails and calls while driving.

WebSafety's patents address methods of inhibiting the use of certain functions of cellular devices such as Short Message Service (SMS), Multi-media Message Service (MMS) and email while the user of the mobile device is also operating a vehicle. "WebSafety has developed a great app to safeguard our drivers, passengers and everyone on the highway" Rowland continues, "Our new app uses our patented technology and will clearly make the highway a better and safer place." Find out more about WBSI by visiting here: https://www.websafety.com/





Other recent developments in the merchant/mobile payment, tech industries:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently announced new capabilities that further simplify the customer journey and deliver highly secured IoT solutions. These solutions help customers embrace IoT as a core strategy to drive better business outcomes, improve safety and address social issues by predicting and preventing equipment failures, optimizing smart buildings for space utilization and energy management, improving patient outcomes and worker safety, tracking assets across a supply chain, and more.

The proliferation of IoT devices is enabling companies to bring cloud intelligence to the edge, to create solutions that are adaptive and responsive to their environments. According to IDC,1 41.6 billion devices — including smartphones, smart home assistants and smart appliances — will be connected to the internet by 2025. Even sooner, by 2021, 94% of businesses surveyed will be using IoT, according to a recent Microsoft IoT Signals research report and, in nearly every case (97%), those companies are concerned about potential security risks.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) recently announced they are co-innovating and co-developing the new SAP Cloud for Utilities solution to help companies more effectively manage business processes and customer experiences. The initiative aims to elevate energy transition and customer experiences, helping companies quickly adapt and thrive in changing times.

"SAP Cloud for Utilities is our strategic cloud solution, designed to support lead-to-cash processes that can enable utilities to capture new opportunities and develop fresh business models in the dynamic market for innovative commodity and noncommodity products," SAP Industries Co-President Peter Maier said. "The industry needs to create great customer experiences with integrated solutions for short time to market and low cost to serve."

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) recently announced the Content Authenticity Initiative, along with The New York Times Company and Twitter, aimed at developing an industry standard for digital content attribution. The ability to provide proper content attribution for creators and publishers is critical to ensure trust and transparency online. Adobe, The New York Times Company and Twitter believe that creating a long-term solution is a shared responsibility among creators, technology, and media companies, and that joining forces will accelerate progress.

"With the proliferation of digital content, people want to know the content they're seeing is authentic," said Dana Rao, executive vice president and general counsel, Adobe. "While this is a formidable challenge, we are thrilled to be championing the adoption of an industry-wide content attribution system, along with The New York Times Company and Twitter. It is critical for technology and media companies to come together now in order to empower consumers to better evaluate and understand content online."

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) recently announced that it is transforming enterprise-wide network segmentation with the launch of a new cloud-based offering. Forescout eyeSegment will help organizations accelerate network segmentation projects, driven by the need to secure critical applications, mitigate increased exposure due to IoT devices, and limit the lateral movement and blast radius of threats across flat networks.

"The demands on today's security organizations are greater than ever before. Attackers are proving again and again their ability to take advantage of the dissolving network perimeter and move unrestricted across company networks," said Michael DeCesare, CEO and president, Forescout Technologies. "EyeSegment puts the security teams back in control. Understanding what is on the network is in our DNA, and we are now using that visibility-first approach to give our customers the edge against attackers with true, enterprise-wide network segmentation."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by WEBSAFETY Inc. by the Company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



