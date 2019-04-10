MiX Telematics Expands its Global Footprint with FMCG Giant

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that it will be extending its footprint with one of the world's top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies after signing a new contract for Colombia.

This further expands the existing relationship MiX Telematics has with this global giant, and marks the first South American installation for this company.

SYSCAF, a long-standing partner of MiX Telematics in Colombia, will be responsible for the implementation and rollout of MiX's premium fleet management solution to 187 vehicles throughout the country.

Although safety was cited as the key deciding factor in signing with MiX Telematics, efficiency and extensive fleet management capabilities will also drive the success of this solution.

MiX's premium fleet solution offers fleet operators unlimited access to information about their vehicles and drivers, with a host of features, tools and reports to help maximize return on investment.

MiX Telematics has been recognized for its ability to provide reliable, world-class solutions, together with its proven track record of improving fleet safety and efficiency metrics across its global customer base. "We are delighted to see our business with this global customer extend into Colombia; and look forward to assisting them to improve safety ratings and increase efficiency," says Charles Tasker, Group Chief Operations Officer at MiX Telematics.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 736,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com .

For further information:

Melanie Esterhuizen

Brand and Communications Manager | MiX Telematics

melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com

SOURCE MiX Telematics