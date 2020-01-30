MiX Telematics Awarded Major Contract in the US & Canada

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS, has announced the signing of a major contract with National Oilwell Varco (NOV) based on the results achieved during a competitive pilot phase.

NOV is a leading provider of technology, equipment, and services to the global oil and gas industry that supports customer's full-field drilling, completion, and production needs. Since 1862, NOV has pioneered innovations that improve the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, safety, and environmental impact of oil and gas operations.

MiX's premium fleet solution will be implemented in NOV's entire light-duty fleet throughout the US and Canada. The contract was awarded on the basis that NOV views MiX as the gold standard for service and partnership, with the main objectives being to decrease risky driving behavior and, in turn, improve driver and road safety.

"We are proud to be working with NOV to share our expertise on how safe driving technology and proactive management can help minimize accidents and improve overall safety ratings," comments Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer for MiX Telematics.

