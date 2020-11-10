Mitratech Acquires Leading Immigration Case Management Provider INSZoom

Acquisition Further Expands Mitratech's Suite of UK Legal and Compliance Solutions to Help Companies Reduce Staffing Risk

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal and compliance software, has announced its acquisition of INSZoom , a leading global provider of immigration case management solutions for corporations, immigration law firms, staffing specialists, and non-profit groups that guide users through the complex immigration application procedures and compliance processes.

The acquisition of INSZoom further complements Mitratech's growing suite of products to reduce risk across the enterprise and shows a continued dedication to the immigration compliance marketplace. Furthermore, it solidifies Mitratech's position as the global leader in immigration case management software.

"We are so pleased to bring INSZoom into the Mitratech portfolio," said Mike Williams, CEO, Mitratech. "Our mission has always been to give our clients best-in-class technology solutions to mitigate risk however it presents itself, and this acquisition added to our Tracker Corp suite of products allows Mitratech to offer our customers a comprehensive approach to effectively manage the complexities of global staffing."

INSZoom Case Management is a comprehensive, cloud-based, secure, and compliant platform delivering all the capabilities needed to accelerate immigration practice workflows while keeping customer data secure. Their immigration experts have developed a comprehensive platform to support attorneys and immigration teams in meeting specific Home Office requirements as they move private individuals or corporate clients through the immigration process.

From up-to-date forms to data validation and automated reporting, the INSZoom case management software can empower immigration professionals in helping EU nationals achieve the right to live and work in the UK in the post-Brexit world.

Umesh Vaidyamath, founder and CEO of INSZoom echoed Mike William's comments: "This is a perfect alignment of two cultures with very similar missions: To serve our clients in a very focused, very extensive manner, providing them with innovations and resources that continuously improve their ability to manage the complexities of global workforces."

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, and compliance professionals, offering a proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions that spread operational best practices throughout the enterprise, standardizing processes, and accelerating time-to-value. That helps legal and GRC teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise. For more info, visit mitratech.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082756/Mitratech_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.mitratech.com



SOURCE Mitratech Holdings Inc