SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), will present its latest innovations in AI infrastructure at GTC 2025. At booth #1505, MiTAC Computing will showcase its cutting-edge AI server platforms, fully optimized for NVIDIA® MGX™ architecture, including the G4527G6, which supports NVIDIA H200 NVL platform and NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition to address the evolving demands of enterprise AI workloads.

MiTAC Computing Unveils Advanced AI Server Solutions Accelerated by NVIDIA at GTC 2025

Enabling Next-Generation AI with High-Performance Computing

With the increasing adoption of generative AI and accelerated computing, MiTAC Computing introduces the latest NVIDIA MGX-based server solutions, the MiTAC G4527G6, designed to support complex AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. Powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, the G4527G6 accommodates up to eight NVIDIA GPUs, 8TB of DDR5-6400 memory, sixteen hot-swappable E1.s drives, four NVIDIA ConnectX®-7 NICs for high-speed east-west data transfer, and an NVIDIA BlueField®-3 DPU for efficient north-south connectivity. The G4527G6 further enhances workload scalability with the NVIDIA NVLink™ interconnect, ensuring seamless performance for enterprise AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

Scalable AI Infrastructure with NVIDIA MGX Architecture

Designed to meet the demands of accelerated computing, the G4527G6 leverages NVIDIA MGX, a highly modular reference architecture for accelerated computing. Offering over 100 customizable configurations, this innovative platform enables organizations to build tailored AI and HPC solutions with reduced development costs and faster deployment timelines. By adopting NVIDIA MGX, enterprises gain a competitive edge with a scalable and future-proof AI infrastructure that meets the demands of rapidly evolving workloads.

Comprehensive Support for NVIDIA Accelerated Computing Platforms to Drive AI Innovation

Optimized for a diverse range of AI and data-intensive workloads, the G4527G6 integrates advanced NVIDIA GPUs, including the NVIDIA H200 NVL and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition. The NVIDIA H200 NVL delivers up to 1.8X faster large language model (LLM) inference and 1.3X superior HPC performance compared to the H100 NVL, while the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition is engineered optimized for generative AI, scientific computing, graphics, rendering, and enterprise video processing. These capabilities enable businesses to accelerate AI model training, inference, and large-scale data processing with unparalleled efficiency.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but, more importantly, at the system and rack levels—where true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

