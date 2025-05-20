MiTAC Computing Democratizes AI at COMPUTEX 2025

TAIPEI, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At COMPUTEX 2025, MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a leading server platform designer and manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), drives innovation in AI, High-Performance Computing (HPC), cloud, and enterprise data center solutions at COMPUTEX. MiTAC will showcase high-density AI and GPU servers featuring Broadcom PCIe switches, NICs and RAID adapters.

MiTAC Computing and Broadcom's Joint Innovation Showcase

"Broadcom's high-performance NICs, PCIe switches, and RAID technologies have helped us deliver flexible server solutions that power next-generation computing," said Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corp. "Our ongoing collaboration ensures that customers—from research institutes to mid-sized enterprises—can adopt AI and HPC more efficiently and cost-effectively."

"Broadcom is pleased to support the MiTAC AI and HPC demonstrations at COMPUTEX with our broad portfolio of connectivity solutions," said Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom. "We understand the importance of democratizing AI by expanding access to accelerated computing across the industry and open ecosystem. MiTAC's AI platforms are designed to provide the scalability, speed, and reliability needed to meet the demands of today's advanced data-driven workloads."

At the center of the COMPUTEX showcase are two platforms designed to meet the demands of modern AI and HPC:

MiTAC G8825Z5 – A high-density AI server built for large-scale training workloads, leveraging 4 Broadcom PEX89104 PCIe 5.0 switches, and a mix of 8 Broadcom P1400GD (E-W) and 4 P2200GD (N-S) high-speed NICs to deliver ultra-fast GPU communication and optimized AI throughput.

MiTAC G4520G6 – A powerful 4U GPU server tailored for HPC and AI tasks, featuring 2 Broadcom PEX89104 PCIe 5.0 switches and Broadcom RAID solutions to ensure performance, reliability, and seamless GPU scalability for compute- and data-intensive workloads.

MiTAC's flexible system architectures, featuring Broadcom's scalable interconnect and storage solutions will empower organizations of all sizes – from enterprise IT to research institutions – to deploy powerful AI and HPC systems without the high cost or complexity traditionally associated with them.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but more importantly, at the system and rack levels—where true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

