MIRDC Earns Global Recognition with Global Stage with 1 Gold, 2 Silver, and 1 Bronze at Edison Awards

KAOHSIUNG, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metal Industries Research and Development Centre (MIRDC) has upheld Taiwan's global reputation for technological expertise by securing one gold, two silver, and one bronze at the Edison Awards —recognized internationally as one of the highest distinctions for innovation. MIRDC's accomplishments in AI and Smart Healthcare exemplify its leadership in advanced R&D.

Image 1: MIRDC CEO Yung-Hsiang Lai (Front, Center) Leads Team at 2025 Edison Awards Press Conference, Securing 1 Gold, 2 Silver, and 1 Bronze to Highlight Taiwan's Tech Innovation Leadership.

The gold-winning Precise 3D Magnetic Tracking-Guided ICH Surgical Navigation System revolutionizes intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) surgeries with its 3D magnetic positioning multi-functional endoscope. This system acts like a "GPS in a tunnel", providing surgeons with multi-dimensional visibility and enabling precise navigation to bleeding sites. By integrating micro magnetic sensors and multi-modal imaging fusion, the system reduces the need for repeated punctures, minimizes the risk of re-bleeding while cutting intraoperative radiation exposure by 80%. Clinically, it has lowered surgical mortality rates from 25% to 5%. Developed in collaboration with ClearMind Biomedical and Dr. Cheng Yu-Wen of Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital's Neurosurgery Department, this system enhances procedural safety and efficacy in stroke interventions.

The silver-winning Compact and High-Performance Welding Cobot addresses complex welding challenges in large-scale metal fabrication. Equipped with 3D laser coordinate mapping and AI-powered weld defect detection, the cobot functions as an intelligent visual assistant, capturing real-time weld profiles to ensure precision across multi-layer joints. Engineered for constrained spaces and capable of synchronized multi-unit operations, the system boosts productivity by 90% and reduces setup and operational costs by 60%. Already deployed in projects such as Taoyuan International Airport's Terminal 3 and applied through partnerships with CSBC Corporation, Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Fraunhofer IPA and Techman Robot, the cobot supports smart manufacturing across the aerospace, shipbuilding, and infrastructure sectors.

Another silver award went to The Smart System of EDM Equipment for Aerospace Applications based on AI Optimization. This groundbreaking equipment uses AI-driven adaptive technology to intelligently adjust electrical discharge machining (EDM) parameters in real time, eliminating reliance on manual tuning. The advancement cuts precision finishing time by over 50% and achieves tolerances within 0.5 microns, meeting the stringent standards of aerospace component manufacturing. Integrated with AIoT cloud management, the system enables cross-border remote monitoring and traceability, ensuring production stability and real-time responsiveness across global supply networks. It has been adopted by OSCARMAX and YIHAWJET for use in premium EV connectors and aerospace propulsion components.

The bronze-winning Featureless-Secure Encryption System for IOT delivers next-level cybersecurity through a multi-chaotic system that generates high-entropy random keys. Its unique synchronization algorithm ensures secure, untraceable encryption and decryption even in unstable networks, reducing computational resource usage by 60%. Licensed to system integrators and software firms, it provides robust cybersecurity for IoT, blockchain, and intelligent transportation applications.

Yung-Hsiang Lai, President of MIRDC, stated that MIRDC is committed to advancing industrial innovation, highlighting its track record of excellence. "These awards represent not only our technical capabilities, but our continued commitment to providing smart, efficient, and safe solutions to the global marketplace," Lai said. With 15 Edison Awards over the past eight years, MIRDC continues to serve as a vital link between Taiwan's innovation ecosystem and the international industrial community.

https://www.mirdc.org.tw/English/

Contact:

Ellie Ma, ellie@mail.mirdc.org.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703143/MIRDC.jpg