Minute.ly Launches Automated Solution for 'Stories' to Empower Brands and Publishers

- Leading AI-driven video enhancement technology company offers new best-in-class solution allowing publishers to develop and post compelling Stories across a variety of platforms in real-time

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minute.ly, a leading AI-driven video enhancement solution, today announced that it has launched an automated solution for long-form vertical videos, which can be utilized across a wide variety of platforms and devices. The unprecedented solution will enable brands, content creators and publishers to create and share their Stories in real-time, helping to increase site traffic, video engagement and viewership.

Stories are watched by millions of viewers daily, with current estimates around 150 million on Facebook, 190 million on Snapchat, and 300 million on Instagram and Google recently launching its own AMP Stories. It's predicted that Stories will surpass homepage feeds this year as the primary way in which people share news with friends. For publishers, vertical storytelling is an immersive and an increasingly interactive way to engage with their audience and reach an entirely new generational demographic. In order to place their Stories across multiple mediums and devices, publishers need to devote hours to expensive and laborious video editing, as each Story needs to be reproduced and formatted to fit the platform where it's distributed.

Minute.ly powers Stories by tackling the issues which challenge publishers: updating Stories every 24 hours so that the publisher remains relevant and at the top of the users' feed; smart formatting for each platform notwithstanding the vertical limitations on mobile devices (converting a horizontal video to be vertical) and creating one video which can be used universally - eliminating the time-consuming burden of creating a separate video for each platform. Using computer vision and patented machine learning technologies, Minute.ly's solution detects the most exciting visual story within a video, ensuring that the most exciting snippet will be used for the Story.

"Stories have proven to be an extremely effective medium for publishers to interact with their followers," said Amit Golan, Minute.ly's CEO and Co-Founder. "This visual narrative is fundamentally changing consumer behaviour. With our automated solution for Stories, we make it much easier for publishers to communicate and connect with their audiences with the content they crave on the medium that resonates with them most."

Minute.ly's proprietary artificial intelligence video solutions sit at the intersection of technology and psychology, combining the best of both worlds to boost user experience and bring traditional publishers into the digital age. Minute.ly's technology intuitively analyzes thousands of videos simultaneously, extracting the most compelling content to create smart, gripping teasers, but has now leveraged these tools to produce the short, compelling video clips needed for impactful Stories. Minute.ly is a trusted partner of the world's largest broadcasters, sports leagues, publishers, news and entertainment brands, helping them to increase video consumption across their digital assets.

Minute.ly offers a comprehensive suite of tools for content creators and publishers. The company recently launched several new products, including Top Videos, which automatically aggregates top performing video articles and presents internal video recommendations to consumers, and Smart Video Preview, which generates the most effective teasers to increase click-through-rate (CTR) by an average of 300%. Smart Live Video Preview was utilized to great effect during the 2018 World Cup Russia.

About Minute.ly

Minute.ly is a leading AI-driven video enhancement solution, offering a comprehensive set of tools that empower content creators and publishers. Founded in 2014, Minute.ly has innovated the industry's only real-time highlights creator for live-stream broadcasting. Minute.ly's solutions automatically analyze hundreds of videos in seconds, extracting the most compelling five seconds from any video to create superior, thrilling teasers. Minute.ly seamlessly blends crowdsourced data and artificial intelligence using deep/machine learning to provide invaluable insights into video performance and engagement. A pioneer in dynamic video optimization, Minute.ly is a trusted partner of the world's leading sports, entertainment, and news companies. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv and New York. To learn more, visit minute.ly .

Media Contact

Justine Rosin

justine@headline.media

US:+1 917 724 2176

IL:+972 54 885 9141

Related Links

https://minute.ly/



SOURCE Minute.ly