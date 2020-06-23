Mintegral Launches Playable Ad Creative Platform Playturbo

In terms of benefits, playable ads have proven to offer better user experience and increased engagement rates, driving higher customer retention, conversion, and lifetime value than other ad formats.

On the Mintegral platform, 82% of campaigns have interactive ads and playable ads are responsible for 70% of all app installs. Compared to standard video ads, playable ads can generate 300% higher IVR on average, which can be increased ten times in some successful cases. Also, the retention rate of playable ads is more than 10% higher across the entire promotional cycle.

At the same time, due to their in-ad behavior tracking functionality, playable ads allow advertisers to get a better understanding of their users and further optimize their ad creatives as a result.

How Mintegral's Playturbo is the answer to playable ad creation challenges

While playable ads can deliver demonstrably better results and give advertisers a valuable edge, producing them is rather challenging. The process of creating a playable ad is quite substantial. In addition to this storyboarding, UI designing, coding, developing, testing, and iterating all lead to relatively high technical barriers.

As demand for playable ads increases, so too does the need for continuous optimization. Advertisers need to find a way to increase their efficiency while keeping their budgets under control, and this is where Playturbo comes in.

Developed by Mintegral's creative studio Mindworks, Playturbo is a self-service playable ad platform that allows advertisers to do ad reskins and iterations in seconds, as well as create multiple variations of playable ads without the need for any coding skills. Advertisers can easily edit elements like background image, call to action button, skin, music/sounds, and difficulty level - Playturbo will then generate the new playable ad versions virtually instantly.

The Playturbo platform also supports multi-language configurations, enabling advertisers to create cross-regional playable ads. Additionally, with Playturbo, advertisers can export or download different versions of their playable ads so that they are compatible with major ad networks, including Mintegral, Facebook, Google, Unity, AppLovin, ironSource, Vungle, and more.

Thanks to its rapid iteration process, Playturbo allows advertisers to optimize their playable ads with significant flexibility, allowing their marketing campaigns to generate quick and continuous results. At the same time, advertisers can make full use of a single playable ad through multiple iteration cycles, thus saving on the high costs of creating brand new playable ads.

Additionally, by working with clients with all kinds of campaigns across the world, the Mindworks team has built an assets library containing many different essential elements such as fingers, call to action buttons, and more. The assets library is good news for Playturbo users, who will be able to use new elements on their playable ads, extending the range of assets available.



Dynamic creative optimization is the future

The Mindworks creative studio has worked with hundreds of advertisers worldwide, including Voodoo, Good Job Games, Lion Studios, MarkApp, Madbox, KAYAC, Crazy Labs, Outfit7, Dual Cat, Lilith, Sony Pictures, and more. Mindworks aims to develop custom interactive creatives to help them reach their target audiences and improve their brand awareness.

The launch of Playturbo is an extension of the Mindworks playable ad production experience, which will enable advertisers to customize their playable ads to match their requirements quickly and affordably.

"Dynamic creative optimization is designed to meet highly personalized user preferences in a target market and improve the effectiveness of advertisers' campaigns as well as strike a balance between production efficiency and costs," said Stella Zhu, the Head of Mindworks Creative Studio. "We are excited to offer advertisers the flexibility they need to use playable ads as part of their cross-channel marketing campaigns and we believe Playturbo is the answer to these needs."

Stella added that "optimizing advertisers' campaigns by using highly granular ad creative data is finding relative certainty in a market full of ambiguity, especially when the competition for traffic is increasingly fierce."

As ad creatives have become a key element of successful mobile marketing campaigns, Mintegral and its creative studio Mindworks will continue to optimize their ad creative products. Playturbo is a significant step in that direction, intending to provide advertisers with the tools to create and optimize their playable ads, which will ultimately result in better campaign ROI.

About Mindworks

Mindworks is the in-house creative studio of the leading mobile interactive advertising platform Mintegral. Using a blend of creativity and technology, Mindworks delivers innovative solutions that help brands engage with consumers and overcome their marketing challenges. Mindworks is trusted by more than 100 top clients worldwide, providing creative services to top game and brand advertisers such as Voodoo, Good Job Games, Lion Studios, MarkApp, Madbox, KAYAC, Crazy Labs, Outfit7, Dual Cat, Lilith, SONY Pictures, and more. Learn more about Mindworks and its Playturbo platform at www.mindworks-creative.com.

SOURCE Mintegral