MinIO Launches Government Arm to Support Highly Secure AI ready Infrastructure

Bolsters leadership with former Intel and AMD executives to help guide strategic investments into the Government Market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MinIO, the leader in object native AI Data Storage, today announced the launch of its Government business, bringing enterprise-grade on-premise and private cloud capabilities to government agencies to support their sovereign AI initiatives. The company has hired Cameron Chehreh as President & General Manager of MinIO Government and Deep Grewal as Vice President of Federal. The two formerly led Government efforts at Intel and AMD respectively, and will now lead these efforts at MinIO.

As the Government expands its adoption and use of AI for Government missions, leveraging public Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) for data storage is quickly becoming more challenging in the mission environment as Government looks to maximize investments in software defined infrastructure out to the tactical edge. Requirements for data at the tactical edge to fuel mission operations are growing at the same time AI models are requiring exascale levels of data and real-time, streamlined access to all data is necessary for mission success. However, data at the tactical edge becomes challenging in a traditional cloud delivery model within the burgeoning mission environments constrained by Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited (DDIL) communications and the potential cost associated with egress fees over time.

"Government IT leaders recognize the need for the flexibility and functionality of the cloud operating model, but are quickly realizing that storing data in sovereign clouds is the path forward," said Cameron Chehreh, President & GM, MinIO Government. "There is a resurgence to on-premises via private cloud environments as well as a federated architecture emerging for tactical environments and this is exactly why MinIO's software centric architecture enables organizations to leverage their existing cloud investments and simultaneously satisfy the security requirements necessary for sovereign data on premise."

With more than 2 billion downloads, and over 50,000 stars and 6,000 forks on GitHub, placing it in the top 0.06% of all GitHub projects, the MinIO open source Community Edition is one of the most popular projects serving a variety of Government missions. With the launch of MinIO AIStor, the company's commercial object storage platform, MinIO has created a new data management layer to future proof and prepare Government agencies for sovereign AI and any.NEXT initiatives. AIStor, with its software-defined cloud operating model, will enable the Government market to securely and seamlessly scale from sensor to tactical edge to core on-premises to public cloud environments.

MinIO AIStor transforms the way the Government organizations can produce, analyze and harness the power of data through several uniquely designed features:

Data ownership: lowers total cost of data ownership across the entire lifecycle, including hardware, software and support, and offers more control over information destiny without vendor lock-in.

lowers total cost of data ownership across the entire lifecycle, including hardware, software and support, and offers more control over information destiny without vendor lock-in. Single layer, software-defined: makes it easier to apply the security standards required to secure an Authorization to Operate (ATO) on Government networks.

makes it easier to apply the security standards required to secure an Authorization to Operate (ATO) on Government networks. Cloud-scale by design: build a sovereign cloud with assurance that it will scale within the same namespace and have built-in fault tolerant redundancy and immutability to lower mission risk and increase cyber assurance.

build a sovereign cloud with assurance that it will scale within the same namespace and have built-in fault tolerant redundancy and immutability to lower mission risk and increase cyber assurance. Customizable and flexible: create far tactical edge solutions for deployed mission sets in a Disrupted, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-bandwidth connectivity (DDIL) environment using the same software platform from the edge, to core, to sovereign cloud.

create far tactical edge solutions for deployed mission sets in a Disrupted, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-bandwidth connectivity (DDIL) environment using the same software platform from the edge, to core, to sovereign cloud. Small application payload: can "smart enable" kinetic platforms that could not otherwise be enabled to the typically large hardware footprint needed for software-defined infrastructure.

Appliance and hardware vendors offering object storage simply cannot meet Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) requirements of the military or deployed missions due to the large footprint of their hardware. Licensing and business models further constrain the Government's ability to deploy these types of systems efficiently. MinIO provides Government customers with a flexible, "pay-as-you-scale" model so they have more predictability in monthly recurring cost.

"The opportunity to apply MinIO AIStor to Government is transformational, enabling DOD and Government customers to solve the complexities of AI data storage with the best solution on the market," said Garima Kapoor, Co-founder & Co-CEO, MinIO. "With over 40 combined years of experience in the federal IT space, Cameron and Deep are highly equipped to lead these efforts and help Government customers scale and protect critical data while still fostering growth."

About MinIO

MinIO is the leader in high-performance object storage for AI. With 2B+ Docker downloads 50k+ stars on GitHub, MinIO is used by more than half of the Fortune 500 to achieve performance at scale at a fraction of the cost compared to the public cloud providers. MinIO AIStor is uniquely designed to meet the flexibility and exascale requirements of AI, empowering organizations to fully capitalize on existing AI investments and address emerging infrastructure challenges while delivering continuous business value. Founded in November 2014 by industry visionaries AB Periasamy and Garima Kapoor, MinIO is the world's fastest growing object store.

