Mining Disrupt 2025: The Must-Attend Bitcoin Mining Event | March 25-27 - Get Tickets Now!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March 25-27, 2025 – The world's largest Bitcoin mining conference is back and bigger than ever! Mining Disrupt 2025 will take over the Broward Convention Center for an unforgettable two-day experience of innovation, networking, and industry-shaping discussions.

This 7th edition of Mining Disrupt promises to be our most exciting yet, with miners, innovators, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts from around the globe coming together to shape the future of Bitcoin mining.

What's Happening at Mining Disrupt 2025?

World-Class Speakers – Industry leaders and disruptors sharing their insights on Bitcoin mining, blockchain, and finance.





– Industry leaders and disruptors sharing their insights on Bitcoin mining, blockchain, and finance. Expert Panels & Discussions – Key topics include:

The latest mining hardware & software advancements



The energy debate: Tackling sustainability in mining



Bitcoin mining's role in the global economy

– Key topics include: Massive Expo Hall – 200+ exhibitors showcasing ASICs, cooling systems, renewable energy solutions, and software tools.





– 200+ exhibitors showcasing ASICs, cooling systems, renewable energy solutions, and software tools. Bitcoin Mining Museum – Explore mining history with rare rigs, iconic artifacts, and milestones.





– Explore mining history with rare rigs, iconic artifacts, and milestones. Networking Opportunities – Connect with industry leaders, sponsors, and fellow miners through lounges and casual meetups.





– Connect with industry leaders, sponsors, and fellow miners through lounges and casual meetups. Epic Parties & Side Events – Start with our exclusive Pre-Party on March 25th at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino, plus two side events to keep the energy going.

Who's Attending? Mining Disrupt 2025 will feature top companies and brands, including Bitmain, Canaan, Genesis Mining, Foundry, and more, all showcasing the latest advancements and forging new partnerships.

Tickets & VIP Perks:

General Pass – Full access to keynotes, panels, expo, and networking events.

– Full access to keynotes, panels, expo, and networking events. VIP Pass – Includes everything in the General Pass, plus VIP Lounge access with free food & drinks.

– Includes everything in the General Pass, plus VIP Lounge access with free food & drinks. Whale Pass – Premium networking, backstage access, and a private lounge for VIPs and industry leaders.

Get your tickets now!

– Bitcoin and crypto payments accepted!

About Mining Disrupt

Since 2018, Mining Disrupt has been the #1 Bitcoin mining conference, drawing attendees from 50+ countries. Whether you're a seasoned miner, an investor, or just Bitcoin-curious, this is the place to be.

Got questions? Want to sponsor? Reach out to us at miningdisrupt.com/contact .

See you in Fort Lauderdale!