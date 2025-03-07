Minesto selected to participate in GIA (Global Innovation Accelerator) programme by Swedish Energy Agency

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has been selected to participate in GIA (Global Innovation Accelerator). The Global Innovations Accelerator Programme is initiated and funded by the Swedish Energy Agency, and run together with partner Business Sweden. Minesto's focus will be on strengthening business development in Asia.

Swedish Energy Agency describes the Global Innovation Accelerator as a tailor-made accelerator for companies that contribute to the Swedish and global transition towards a sustainable energy system and have an established international market strategy. A program round lasts around 12 to 18 months and focuses on business and market development support. GIA programme entails for example market mapping, support for standardization and certification issues, participation in conference or trade fair, and investor search.

