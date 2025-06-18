Minesto raises SEK 22 million loan financing - securing continued flexibility in dynamic business context

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto AB (publ) ("Minesto" or "the Company") has raised a loan financing of SEK 22 million, from Fenja Capital, intended to be used as working capital in the Company's ongoing operations and business development to clarify immediate market opportunities.

The loan is considered to be raised on market terms and has a set-up fee of four (4) per cent of the total loan amount as well as a monthly interest rate of one (1) per cent. The loan shall be repaid in full at the latest on 30 December 2025.

At present, Minesto is approaching a range of business development milestones that upon accomplishment will influence capital needs to varying degrees. The rationale behind the loan is to reach more clarity on the type and scope of capital needs for the next phase of scale-up.

"We are in an incredibly interesting phase and continue to move towards key milestones in several of our ongoing business development activities including new partnerships, site development service offers, soft funding and advancements of first phase of the Hestfjord-project. This loan will enable us to push forward adding both value and clarity to funding needs for the next phase," says Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For additional information please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 (0)735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

The information in this press release is such that Minesto AB (publ) shall announce publicly according to the EU Regulation No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 18 June 2025

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-raises-sek-22-million-loan-financing---securing-continued-flexibility-in-dynamic-business-co,c4165768

The following files are available for download: