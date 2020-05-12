Minerva Remains Most Selective University

68% Yield Shows Ongoing Interest in Flexible Educational Model

Demonstrating the continued growth in demand for a truly innovative university experience, Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) received over 25,000 applications, from over 180 countries for Fall 2020. Even with this increased interest, Minerva stayed committed to selectivity, admitting only those students who would thrive in its program. Two hundred students were admitted across all admissions cycles, resulting in an acceptance rate of under 1%. In addition, where many colleges are worried about fall enrollments, Minerva had an increase in yield, with 68% of admitted students enrolling for the undergraduate program. 136 students from 43 countries will be joining Minerva's Class of 2024.

Despite the pandemic, Minerva's current students finished their spring semester without delay or impact on their academics. The Minerva team adapted residential events to virtual settings in order to maintain interpersonal engagement and a strong sense of community, even while remote. While it was not the spring semester seniors anticipated, graduating students successfully submitted their capstone projects and are preparing for capstone defenses and graduation. Combined, Minerva's curriculum, Forum™ online learning environment, and pedagogical approach allowed for this successful continuation of the student experience in the face of a crisis that has shuttered most other institutions.

"I am proud of the resilience of Minerva, our staff, our faculty, and especially our students," said Ben Nelson, founder and CEO of Minerva. "We are fortunate that with Forum, we can foster our community online, and our low overhead means Minerva can ensure student success, regardless of a changing global landscape. The yield this year demonstrates that this adaptability and resilience is recognized and valued by students, parents, and our teams around the world."

Recognizing the strain of the global pandemic, Minerva has created an opportunity for university-bound students, who can not study in residence, to begin or continue their studies. Through Minerva's Visiting Scholars Year, students who were previously hoping to attend another university, but are uncertain about the fall semester, can complete first year courses remotely through Minerva's highly rigorous cornerstone curriculum. Visiting Scholars Year will provide students with the foundation to succeed in any future university environment, as well as in their future life pursuits. While the acceptance of credits is at the individual discretion of each university, Minerva will work with students and their original institutions to transfer their earned credits. More information is available here .

