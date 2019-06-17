Mindtree to Showcase Contextual, Real-Time Solutions for Personalized Traveler Experiences at HITEC Minneapolis

Industry experts will spotlight how AI, ML and Blockchain can help better serve the connected traveller

WARREN, New Jersey, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, will lead two presentations at HITEC Minneapolis, the biggest hospitality conference in the world, showcasing breakthrough solutions that address how to meet the growing expectations of the connected, digital-first traveler.

"Today's connected travelers demand high-quality digital and mobile experiences, competitive pricing across the value chain and to be recognized and responded to in real-time, according to their preferences and behaviors," said Nalin Vij, SVP & Head – Travel, Transportation & Hospitality, Mindtree. "However, in the always-on, always-connected world, there is a growing gap between traveler expectations and the ultimate experiences provided by travel brands."

Based on experience supporting the hospitality industry's largest companies, Mindtree will showcase a wide portfolio of solutions that demonstrate how to implement emerging technologies to deliver personalization at every stage of the travel journey. At booth #2815, Mindtree will be highlighting:

Mindtree Ancillary Merchandising Platform (MARCH) – MARCH empowers travel and hospitality brands to deliver contextual, personalized offers based on physical, emotional, temporal, relational, situational and cultural factors. This accurate context generates a powerful segmentation and targeted recommendations which can be employed by the merchandising teams to deliver the right offers, at the right time, to increase chances of conversion.

– MARCH empowers travel and hospitality brands to deliver contextual, personalized offers based on physical, emotional, temporal, relational, situational and cultural factors. This accurate context generates a powerful segmentation and targeted recommendations which can be employed by the merchandising teams to deliver the right offers, at the right time, to increase chances of conversion. Customer360 : Hotels and other travel providers seeking to deliver more personalized experiences must obtain a 360-degree view of their customers by integrating data silos from multiple digital touch points. Mindtree's Customer360 platform captures intelligence around likes and dislikes, preferences and behaviors to identify individual customers, personalize consumer interactions and acquire and retain loyal customers.

: Hotels and other travel providers seeking to deliver more personalized experiences must obtain a 360-degree view of their customers by integrating data silos from multiple digital touch points. Mindtree's Customer360 platform captures intelligence around likes and dislikes, preferences and behaviors to identify individual customers, personalize consumer interactions and acquire and retain loyal customers. Blockchain Based Loyalty Platform : Mindtree's blockchain-powered loyalty platform accelerator for the hospitality industry simplifies partner onboarding and allows transparent brand collaboration to enhance the customer's loyalty rewards redemption experience. It also allows guests the flexibility to earn and use points seamlessly across partner brands, while bolstering brand loyalty.

: Mindtree's blockchain-powered loyalty platform accelerator for the hospitality industry simplifies partner onboarding and allows transparent brand collaboration to enhance the customer's loyalty rewards redemption experience. It also allows guests the flexibility to earn and use points seamlessly across partner brands, while bolstering brand loyalty. AI-Powered Solutions: Artificial intelligence (AI) is on the cusp of widespread use in hospitality. AI is being used to predict travel choices, personalize services, complete bookings and manage in-stay or post-stay needs. Solutions address four key areas including digital interactions that are conversational/voice-based, facial recognition with blockchain support, machine learning and accessing social media to uncover sentiment.

In addition, Mindtree industry experts will lead two presentations at HITEC about how to better serve the connected traveler by leveraging advanced technology. Details include:

"4 Real Business Uses Cases of AI in Hospitality," presented by Adnan Saulat , AVP & Head of Consulting – Travel, Mindtree, June 18 , 11:15 a.m.–11:45 a.m. CT, Tutorial Room, Level 1, Exhibit Hall, End of the 2200 Aisle

presented by , AVP & Head of Consulting – Travel, Mindtree, , 11:15 a.m.–11:45 a.m. CT, Tutorial Room, Level 1, Exhibit Hall, End of the 2200 Aisle "Expectations vs. Reality: How to Better Serve the Connected Traveler," presented by Karan Rao , Principal Consultant – Travel, Mindtree, June 19 , 11:00 a.m.–11:15 a.m. CT, Level 1, Exhibit Hall, End of the 2500 Aisle

Mindtree will be located at booth #2815 at HITEC Minneapolis from June 18-20, 2019.

