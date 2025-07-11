MindHYVE.ai™ Expands Agentic AI Infrastructure Across East Africa in Strategic Partnership Formalized at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva

GENEVA and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHYVE.ai™, Inc., one of the world's fastest-growing developers of agentic artificial intelligence (Agentic AI) systems, has formally signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with key regional partners to deploy next-generation intelligence infrastructure across East Africa and surrounding nations.

The agreement was executed at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, underscoring its strategic significance on the global stage. Facilitated by Eng. Murenzi Daniel, Principal Information Technology Officer at the East African Community (EAC), the partnership establishes a multi-sector agenda for deploying Agentic AI systems in education, healthcare, governance, digital public services, and economic development.

With this agreement, MindHYVE.ai™ expands its national footprint from 4 to 11 countries, adding Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Somalia. It represents the company's largest coordinated deployment across Africa to date.

Vision for Regional Intelligence Infrastructure

This partnership is designed to position East Africa as a continental leader in sovereign, ethical, and interoperable Agentic AI systems, intelligently supporting public priorities with adaptive, autonomous infrastructure.

"This partnership is about architecture, not access," said Bill Faruki, Founder and CEO of MindHYVE.ai™.

"Africa deserves to co-author its own digital future. With Agentic AI, we're not introducing tools, we're engineering purpose-built intelligence that aligns with national priorities and regional identity."

Eng. Murenzi Daniel, Principal Information Technology Officer at the EAC, added:

"This is not about importing solutions. This is about building Africa-powered intelligence ecosystems, platforms that understand our languages, our policies, our challenges, and our aspirations. What we are building here is a framework for autonomy, not dependency."

Strategic Areas of Deployment

1. Education – Deployment of ArthurAI™, powered by Arthur and the Ava-Education™ model, to drive curriculum modernization, adaptive learning, and national literacy acceleration.

2. Healthcare – Deployment of ChironAI, powered by Chiron and the Ava-Healthcare™ model, to enhance diagnostics, clinical support, and public health systems.

3. Governance & Public Services – Agentic platforms for e-governance, identity systems, automated regulation, and cross-border service delivery.

4. Finance & Economic Enablement – Use of Eli, powered by Ava-Finance™, to support credit modeling, SME inclusion, and investment mapping.

5. Sustainability & Climate Resilience – Deployment of predictive AI tools for agriculture, energy, and climate preparedness.

6. Talent & Workforce Development – Regional upskilling through adaptive learning agents for youth, civil servants, and educators.

7. AI Policy & Digital Sovereignty – Co-creation of governance frameworks, regulatory sandboxes, and continent-aligned data sovereignty standards.

Implementation Roadmap

Following the Geneva signing, a formal working session at MindHYVE.ai's Global Headquarters in Newport Beach, California will begin alignment on pilot programs, national integration strategies, and public stakeholder engagement.

The MOU also establishes a foundation for bilateral and multilateral engagements between MindHYVE.ai™ and EAC Member States, coordinated through institutional frameworks and policy alignment efforts.

About MindHYVE.ai™

MindHYVE.ai™ is a global leader in Agentic AI, engineering autonomous domain agents powered by its proprietary Ava-Series of large reasoning models:

Arthur → Ava-Education™ (education)

Chiron → Ava-Healthcare™ (healthcare)

Justine → Ava-Legal™ (law and governance)

Eli → Ava-Finance™ (finance and economics)

Skyler → Ava-Technology™ (infrastructure and systems)

These agents operate not as reactive tools, but as intelligent collaborator, built to support national development, digital transformation, and strategic autonomy at scale.

