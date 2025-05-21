Mind the Product and Inspire Africa Conference Partner to Boost African Tech Innovation

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Africa Conference is excited to announce its media partnership with Mind the Product, the world's largest community of product professionals, for its 3rd Edition. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in spotlighting African product innovation on a global stage. Together, Inspire Africa and Mind the Product will amplify African voices, bridge local expertise with global trends, and spark cross-continental collaboration in product development.

The 3rd Edition of Inspire Africa Conference will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, from October 14th to 17th, 2025. This year's event features global leaders like Oji & Ezinne Udezue, Laura Teclemariam, and Patrick Ndjientcheu of Irembo, alongside hands-on masterclasses by Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG) coaches, including Marty Cagan. Attendees will also experience powerful narratives of building and scaling products across Africa's diverse markets.

As the official media partner, Mind the Product will extend the reach of these insights to its global network of product thinkers and practitioners. This partnership is designed to deepen understanding and foster shared learning between African innovators and the global product community.

The Inspire Africa Conference aims to energize, empower, and connect Africa's product community. Through uniting global leaders and local professionals, it inspires the next generation of African tech innovators with practical training and expert guidance. "I'm thrilled about this partnership with Mind the Product—their global community combined with our pan-African focus is the perfect platform to explore what it means to build products for Africa," said Christian Idiodi, Co-Founder of Inspire Africa Conference.

Mind the Product will support the event by providing pre- and post-conference content coverage, including expert articles, podcast interviews, and deep dives into the stories of African product builders. This media partnership will showcase Africa's evolving product ecosystem and its bold vision for the future.

"This is an exciting partnership that aligns with Mind the Product's mission to support product people everywhere," said Mike Belsito, Senior Director of Mind the Product. "We're thrilled to shine a spotlight on the innovation and product leadership happening throughout Africa and build meaningful connections that advance our craft globally."

CONTACTS

Tina Mbachu

www.inspireafricaconference.com

tina@innovateafricafoundation.org

+234 913 969 6251