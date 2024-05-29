Mind The Female Funding Gap: Influential 'Women in Blockchain' Reveal Endemic Investment Barriers & Advocate For An Egalitarian Future

LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, renowned female founders and entrepreneurs joined together to debate widespread challenges and opportunities across the blockchain, AI, and Web3 industry, at the inaugural 'Women in Blockchain' panel event. The evening, a new addition to the London Blockchain Conference, was hosted at the acclaimed Allbright Mayfair Members Club, where an expert panel and engaged audience discussed the blockchain balancing act – people, profit, and planet.

The panel was moderated by Lavinia Osbourne, Founder of Women in Blockchain Talks, an established agent for change in blockchain, an entrepreneur at the vanguard of Web3 development, and a tech futurist. Lavinia steered the conversation towards the opportunities and challenges for women in the blockchain space, emphasising the potential that women hold as talent. She also discussed the importance of community in Web3 and the future potential of blockchain technology.

The panellists and key talking points for the evening were:

Christine Leong, CIO, nChain: Christine shared her tech industry experiences, emphasising blockchain development's egalitarian nature. She also highlighted the importance of Self-sovereign identities (SSI) and decentralised identities, technologies crucial to building an inclusive and diverse community for talent in blockchain and Web3.

Lauren Ingram, Founder, Women of Web3: Lauren highlighted the opportunities that start-ups offer women, despite their challenges. She stressed the importance of community in blockchain and Web3 and the need for simplifying jargon to increase accessibility in the space.

Divya Prashanth, Co-founder, JurnyOn: Divya discussed the ground-breaking collaboration with Transport for Wales in developing blockchain-based ticketing solutions for public transport. She shared her journey as a tech company founder and the rigorous process of raising funds in the emerging technology sector. Additionally, she highlighted the potential of blockchain as the foundation for technologies like AI and Web3.

The panel advocated the need for more women trailblazers, creative talent, funding, and investment to bring their products to the market. The event served as a platform for female thought leaders to exchange ideas, network and collaborate on projects in the blockchain ecosystem. Overall, the event highlighted the contribution of women in shaping the future of technology and the future impact of blockchain technology across various industries.

Contact Details

pr@lightningsharks.co.uk

About the London Blockchain Conference

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions, and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, ecosystem announcements, product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.



