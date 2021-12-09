Mimosa by Airspan and Winncom Technologies Expand Channel Partner Agreement to Serve Customers in North America, Latin America, and now EMEA

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimosa by Airspan, a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), and Winncom Technologies today announced the expansion of their channel partnership into a global agreement, including North America, Latin America and now for the first time in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, commonly referred to as EMEA.

Winncom is a value-added distributor of Mimosa's leading Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platform, including the new Wi-Fi 6E solutions, A6 access point and C6x client radio. Through this new agreement, Mimosa's partner ecosystem will now include over 5,000 of Winncom's resellers. Additionally, Winncom's unique portfolio offers Mimosa's fiber-fast wireless options in regions that are rural and underserved.

"The expanded Mimosa and Winncom partnership further supports both companies' goal to deliver high-quality fixed wireless solutions to rural and urban areas throughout North America, LATAM and now, EMEA," said Richard Vincent, Airspan SVP of Sales for the Americas. "Customers have always valued Winncom's expertise in their markets. With the global expansion of our agreement, we can offer significantly more customers the best fiber-fast wireless software and hardware solutions available covering the majority of the world."

"We are very pleased that our cooperation with Airspan has been extended to Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Now we can provide Mimosa solutions in all regions, where Winncom Technologies operates. By observing the experiences of our clients we are sure, that Mimosa contributes to their success in delivering innovative solutions for wireless broadband PTP and PTMP networks. I can assure you, that Winncom with its know-how, knowledge and experience in wireless communications, as one of the largest global distributors, is the best partner if you choose Mimosa solutions," said Igor Kurochkin - VP, Global Vendor Management & Marketing, Winncom Technologies.

Mimosa's fixed wireless solutions are in stock and immediately available through Winncom.

Last month, Mimosa introduced its new A6 Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11ax access point platform, the first gigabit-speed fixed wireless access (FWA) point-to-multipoint (PTMP) solution that improves performance, scaling and reliability, featuring up to 7 Gbps throughput for outdoor broadband networks and 5G backhaul infrastructure. This launch, which also features the C6x Wi-Fi 6E radio, is a new Airspan milestone, providing fiber-like speeds for wireless internet service providers (WISPs) and FWA networks to bring the Internet to unconnected areas, as the demand for high-speed internet connectivity is greater than it has ever been. These solutions will be available in early 2022.

For more information on Mimosa by Airspan's gigabit fixed wireless portfolio, visit www.mimosa.co.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

About Winncom Technologies:

Winncom Technologies, global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, offers the most advanced forms of communication solutions on the market today. With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a customer-centric business model. We offer the most notable product portfolio along with scalable solutions, world-class customer service, and outstanding engineering services and support.

For more information, please visit http://www.winncom.com

