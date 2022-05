MILLIMAGES ENTRUSTS ITS GLOBAL PR TO THE FHCOM AGENCY

Appointed to manage its B2C, B2B and Corporate communication, FHCOM - headed by Frederic Henry and Felipe Canto-Forest - will support Millimages throughout the world - America, Asia and Europe - where the production company and its licensing department operate.

"In 2021, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the studio and it was therefore essential for us to showcase our ambitions by working with an agency like FHCOM, with a solid experience in both licensing and the content business. Having worked together in the past on DreamWorks and Mr Men and Little Miss, we wanted to renew our relationship with FHCOM, which we consider to be one of the most qualified and experienced agencies in Paris," says Marina Narishkin, Managing Director of Millimages.

Developed by Roch Lener, Founder and President of Millimages, Molang is now the pride of the studio and its main spearhead. Molang loves and welcomes everyone into its world, being non-gender, non-nationality and non- age specific. This character, instantly recognizable, embodies kindness, tenderness and joy under the prism of the societal issues that affect a particularly engaged Gen Z... as witnessed by the 20 billion views on the animated gifs platform Giphy or the 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

New characters are appearing in the studio and others, more known and historical, continue to grow to live new adventures (Pirata and Capitano, which has its second season in production, Louie, Pablo, Les Lascars, 64 rue Zoo Lane, Mouk, Corneil & Bernie...)

About Millimages

Millimages, established in Paris in 1991, is one of the oldest independent animation and production studios in Europe. The visionary studio prides itself on developing, producing, distributing and licensing high quality content cross-media, with over 75 IPs generating 10m+ daily views, 20 billion views on Giphy.com. With over 7 business units, branches in China and the UK, and more than 100 employees, Millimages is a key player in the animation and entertainment landscape.

