Millennials Most Lenient Parents, Reveals New Study by Cuckooland

DORCHESTER, England, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The study , conducted by kids' beds specialists Cuckooland, asked parents to state the age at which they would allow children to reach various milestones, including choosing their own diet, choosing their own clothing and posting to their own social media accounts.

It showed that millennials are more lenient than their gen X equivalents.

Participants were questioned on a total of 14 childhood milestones. Millennials (those born between 1981 and 2000) gave a lower age than gen X'ers (born between 1965 and 1980) in 10 out of the 14 topics, suggesting greater leniency amongst the younger mums and dads.

They were most relaxed when it came to dietary choices - choosing whether to be vegetarian or vegan - stating they would let their kids make diet choices at age 8, compared to age 10 for gen X parents.

Millennials also stated they would allow their children to choose their own clothing and watch TV/online videos unsupervised a full year before gen X parents would.

There were points where both generations agreed, especially around screen time, with all parents saying they would allow their child to own a mobile phone at age 11, and to post on social media at age 12.

Speaking of the research, Cuckooland's Director Russell Davis, said:

"As parents ourselves, we know how important it is to feel confident and assured in the decisions we make for our children. Of course, all children are different and parents are free to do what they feel is best, but through this research we have, at the very least, provided better visibility over the choices other parents tend to make."

The findings of the survey have been aggregated into a tool which allows parents to compare their own choices to others and to gain insights from experts in childhood development:

https://www.cuckooland.com/kids-bedrooms/kids-beds/childhood-agenda

