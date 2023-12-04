Milk Coin (MLK) is newly listed on Bybit, one of the largest crypto exchanges in global

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiL.k team which is the project team of MiL.k DApp service, announced that its main currency, Milk Coin (MLK) is newly listed on Bybit at UTC 10:00 on 4th Dec 2023.

Bybit is one of the largest and popular crypto exchanges in global which has over 5 million user bases. By listed on Bybit, Milk Coin will be more easily and widely accepted in global crypto ecosystem with providing various benefits to global users. As the part of its new listing celebration, newly registered users who deposit or trade Milk Coin on Bybit will get rewards. Exciting collaboration with MiL.k and Bybit is ready to meet global users.

MiL.k is the blockchain based loyalty integration platform which has earned over 1.5 million user-base and strong partnership with major service companies such as airasia (global airline), OK Cashbag (Loyalty integration platform serviced by SK Group, the second largest group in Korea), L.Point (Loyalty coalition program of Lotte Group, the global group), etc. Through MiL.k, users can integrate reward points from different service companies into the single asset, Milk Coin (MLK) and exchange rewards points and Milk Coin with discounts. Milk Coin is tradable on global exchanges such as KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global, Indodax and also, Korean exchanges which are the top 3 exchanges including Upbit, Bithumb and Coinone.

With the vision of building global integration loyalty platform, MiL.k is keep working hard on building strong alliance with Asia's representative services and growing its utilization as marketing platform to provide useful features or beneficial services on MiL.k app. Based on global infrastructure that MiL.k has obtained, MiL.k is getting ready for a powerful leap forward.