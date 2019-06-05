Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund Selects OneTrust for Privacy Program Compliance Efforts

Switzerland's largest retailer, supermarket and employer centralizes data protection efforts throughout the company with OneTrust

ATLANTA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize privacy, security and third-party risk management, today announced Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund (Migros), Switzerland's largest retailer and supermarket chain, structured in the form of a cooperative society, chose OneTrust for its global privacy compliance efforts. Migros selected OneTrust's Assessment Automation (PIA/DPIAs), Data Mapping, Incident & Breach Response, Vendor Risk Management and Cookie Consent and Website Scanning modules to manage compliance and centralize privacy across the company and its subsidiaries.

Read the case study: Migros Maintains a Legacy Rooted in Customer Loyalty Through Data Protection Efforts with OneTrust

With OneTrust Assessment Automation, Data Mapping, Incident & Breach Response, Vendor Risk Management and Cookie Consent and Website Scanning, Migros centralized and operationalized their GDPR privacy program, allowing them to continue to operate Switzerland's largest customer loyalty program and centralize their approach to privacy. As Migros looks beyond the GDPR into other global privacy laws such as the ePrivacy Regulation and the Swiss Data Protection Act, they plan to expand their use of OneTrust's modules and are in the process of implementing OneTrust's Data Subject Rights Management module.

"What we really like about OneTrust is it's developing so fast, there are new releases every few weeks," said Matthias Glatthaar, Head Data Privacy and Digital at Migros. "The platform is adapting and changing to not only keep up with the global privacy landscape, but also to adapt to what the Migros team needs specifically, something that is incredibly unique for a platform of this size and scale."

"Migros is a great example of a company that is keeping the legacy of their customer loyalty at the forefront, while still prioritizing data protection efforts," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We are proud to partner with a company that is made up of such a diverse group of subsidiaries, and we look forward to continuing to grow alongside them as their privacy program evolves and expands."

To learn more about how Migros maintains a legacy rooted in customer loyalty through data protection, read the case study. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize privacy, security and third-party risk management. According The Forrester New Wave™: GDPR and Privacy Management Software, Q4 2018, OneTrust "leads the pack for vision and execution." Additionally, Fast Company named OneTrust as one of 2019's World's Most Innovative Companies.

More than 2,500 customers, both big and small and across 100 countries, use OneTrust to implement their privacy, security and third-party risk programs, automatically generating the specific record keeping needed to demonstrate compliance with privacy regulations including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Brazil LGPD, and hundreds of the world's privacy laws.

OneTrust's size and scale allows it to offer the easiest-to-use and most affordable solution for implementing use cases including: Privacy Maturity Benchmarking, Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Third-Party Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Response, Data Mapping (Records of Processing), Customer Preference Management, Consent Management, Website Scanning & Cookie Compliance, Mobile App Scanning, Data Subject/Consumer Rights Management and Policy & Notice Management. The software, available in 60 languages, is backed by 54 awarded patents, integrates with 300 technology partners, and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The platform's intelligence comes from DataGuidance by OneTrust, an in-depth and up-to-date source of privacy and security regulatory summaries, guidance, templates, case law, and analysis. Hundreds of global privacy and security laws and frameworks are built-in, including security frameworks like ISO27001. The database is updated daily by over 30 in-house privacy researchers, along with a network of 500 lawyers across over 300 jurisdictions, and by active input as part of OneTrust's regulatory engagement program.

OneTrust's customers are supported by a worldwide team of over 100 in-house privacy implementation and support resources and boasts a customer satisfaction score of 95%. Customers can also access more than 1,000 external individuals who have completed the OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional program.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community is the largest, most active and globally available community for privacy technology. Each year, OneTrust brings together over 10,000 professionals across 400 events to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect workshops in 100+ international cities and PrivacyTech, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust's 700 employees are located across co-headquarters in Atlanta and in London with additional locations in Bangalore, Melbourne, San Francisco, New York, Munich and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

