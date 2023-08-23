MightyTips.com betting analytics experts launch the Cypriot website in Greek on 23 August

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MightyTips, one of the leading providers of betting-related information, are proud to announce the launch of our new website tailored exclusively for the Cypriot audience.

MightyTips.com/cy/ offers a wide array of content such as sportsbook reviews, information about their bonuses and promotions, and detailed guides to the best betting websites for different sports and payment methods. Our website features only legal bookmakers with Cypriot licenses.

Eager betting enthusiasts will find that one of the standout features of MightyTips's project is its comprehensive bookmaker review section. From odds comparison to user interface analysis, MightyTips leave no stone unturned in evaluating each bookmaker's strengths and weaknesses.

What we think

Eugene Ravdin, MightyTips.com Communications & Marketing Manager, said: "We are thrilled to announce our coming to the Cyprus market. Most countries in the world can envy Cyprus' sincere passion for football and its rich traditions. We remember how Anorthosis became the first ever Cypriot club to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2008, or how APOEL topped the group in 2011 and earned the right to face the great Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, beating the likes of Porto and Lyon on the way."

"We want to share that passion with the Cypriot sports fans and give the best possible experience to those who express their love for football in the form of betting. We humbly hope that local fans would find our services useful, entertaining and beneficial. Launching the MightyTips in Greek is a natural way for us to grow and expand as a brand."

Who we are

MightyTips brand was established in March 2019, and since then our flagship website MightyTips.com has been providing users from all over the world with expert bookmaker reviews, free daily football previews and predictions by an international team of sports betting experts, and sportsbook bonuses and promo codes.

What is our story

Since launching the global MightyTips.com website in English in 2019, we expanded our website family with six more platforms in French, German, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian and Spanish. MightyTips.com is one of the leading portals in the betting industry, attracting 1.2 million unique readers monthly and publishing 100+ weekly betting tips on a wide array of football competitions, ranging from minor local leagues to the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup.

Contacts

Eugene Ravdin

Communications & Marketing Manager

MightyTips.com

Telegram: @eugrav

Mobile: +37126522055

Email: jevgenijs.ravdins@seobrotherslv.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2190170/MightyTips_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MightyTips.com