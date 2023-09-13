MightyTips parent company SEOBROTHERS claims the SiGMA Affiliate of the Year Award

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEOBROTHERS, the agency operating industry-leading betting affiliate website MightyTips.com , won the prestigious Affiliate of the Year Award at a glitzy SiGMA Balkans & CIS event in Cyprus earlier this month.

It's the latest of several 2023 awards for the company which specialises in growing websites, outpacing competitors, and generating profit.

It adds to their Affiliate Agency of the Year distinction at the AffPapa Awards earlier in the year and a nomination for the Best Affiliate in the Central and Eastern European Region category at the Gaming Tech Awards to be held on September 26.

Why did SEOBROTHERS win

SEOBROTHERS attracts more than a million monthly users across established and successful affiliate websites like MightyTips.com, our top betting-related brand, and CasinoCanada.com, our top iGaming brand.

MightyTips is a multilingual family of websites that provide bettors from all over the world with comprehensive analysis of bookmakers, breaking down the user-friendliness of their sites and apps, promotional offers, bonuses, customer support quality, and much more.

What are the SIGMA Balkans & CIS Awards

SiGMA is arguably the most influential iGaming authority in operation.

Their events offer the best and brightest minds in the business access to a comprehensive network of customers, operators, and professionals to achieve a better iGaming environment.

Communication and sharing of pioneering trends and exciting technologies within the gambling sphere benefit all the event-goers. The awards were established to recognise those in the industry performing above and beyond expectations.

SiGMA holds events worldwide including Brazil, South Africa, and Curacao. The latest event in Cyprus had more than 12,000 attendees, beyond 750 operators, 200 speakers, and 200 exhibitors turning up.

What MightyTips say

Eugene Ravdin, MightyTips.com Editor-in-Chief, said: "When a traveller walks off the beaten path to explore uncharted lands, he is eagerly looking for milestones to understand where he is and where he is going. This award is exactly such a sign for us, showing that we are on the right track. We will continue going in this direction."

